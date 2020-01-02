Q. How much vitamin D is recommended? And what is the best way to make sure I get enough?
A. You may be familiar with the many benefits of vitamin D, but just in case it’s been a while, here’s a quick refresher. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that helps your body with myriad processes. Most of us know that vitamin D helps with calcium absorption and keeping bones (and teeth) from becoming brittle. But did you know that vitamin D also helps support immune, brain and nervous system function as well as supporting muscle function, strength and balance?
So how do you know if you’re getting enough? The recommended daily amount for vitamin D is 600 IU, with some research showing a benefit of consuming 1000-4000 IU daily. It is possible to make your own vitamin D through UV exposure on bare skin (just 10 minutes/day). However, even that small amount of time is not always practical or effective for Midwesterners during winter. Here in Minnesota, during the months of October through April, the sun is not strong enough to activate our skin’s production of vitamin D.
This is where making sure your diet includes many vitamin D-rich foods becomes important. Foods that contain high amounts of vitamin D include wild-caught salmon, herring, sardines, cod liver oil, canned tuna and shrimp. A 3.5-ounce serving of wild salmon can pack upward of 900 IU, and the same amount of tuna can get you more than 200 IU. If you’re not a fan of seafood, reach for eggs (the yolks) and mushrooms that have been treated with UV light.
If you think you may not be getting enough vitamin D through foods or sun exposure, talk to your dietitian or doctor about a possible supplement.
You May Be at Risk for Vitamin D Deficiency If:
■ You have an increased need for vitamin D due to weight or age.
■ You limit sun exposure by wearing sunscreen, are restricted to indoor activity, live at higher latitude or live in a region with a long winter season or air pollution.
■ You do not take a daily multivitamin with vitamin D and/or a vitamin D supplement.
■ You do not make vitamin D in your skin from UVB rays as efficiently (such as older adults and darker-skinned individuals).
■ You have a malabsorption syndrome, liver disease or renal disease.
■ You take medications that interact with vitamin D absorption or metabolism.
