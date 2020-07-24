I think I need to become an adult version of Nancy Drew because there are definitely some mysteries happening in our house.
First there is the Case of the Gone Glasses. After a lifetime of wearing contact lenses, I recently threw in the disinfecting solution and graciously accepted the fact that glasses, especially once one reaches the progressive prescription age, really are an easier and more comfortable option. I have many pairs of glasses lying around our houses, but my favorite pair, my go-to glasses that made me look on a good day, in my delusional mind, like an inquisitive Lois Lane, have vanished.
The last time I saw them was over Easter weekend when I put them down somewhere only to have them glide into an alternative universe lurking apparently underneath our bedroom. I have looked everywhere for those glasses but they aren’t to be found. I’ve uncovered plenty of other items that have been missing for years and years but not my beat-up, broken-in tortoise-shell glasses. They seem to be gone forever.
Then there was The Case of the Missing Car Keys. Say what you will about my husband and me, but one positive trait we share is we’re creatures of habit. Whenever either of us comes home from anywhere, the first thing we do is throw our car keys on the kitchen table. Always. So when my car keys went missing, we did the most natural thing possible: blamed each other.
“I think you drove the Honda last,” I said to Mark as we searched for the keys.
“No, I think you drove it last,” he said. “I clearly remember looking for the keys and thinking you must have had them when you drove home from work and that you probably left them in your purse. I didn’t want to go looking in there, so I took the spare set of keys.” (Mark does earn about a million extra Brownie points for never looking in my purse for anything. I, on the other hand, am a complete snoop and will gladly look through his wallet, underwear drawer or retirement account if I am so inclined.)
The keys were not in my purse or anywhere else. This situation lasted for well over a week. Again, we turned the house upside down looking for the keys, but they were gone.
Losing car keys, especially when the house keys are on the same keychain, is even more unnerving than losing my favorite glasses. We took to starting each day with “Where do you think those keys are?” and ending it with “I hope we find those keys tomorrow. After all, they couldn’t have just walked away, could they?”
In the end, apparently they did. After 10 keyless days, we had a service technician come to the house to give our air conditioner a tune-up. When he was done working on the air conditioner, he appeared at the back door and asked, “Anyone lose a set of keys?” and held up our missing keys that had somehow gotten in the back of the backyard.
We’re guessing Rocky, our neurotic British Labrador, took them out there. We’re not sure if he was planning some kind of midnight rendezvous with another dog in the neighborhood and promised her a ride in his mom’s supercool CRV or if he had some other doggy-inspired plan in mind, but those keys really did walk away.
Finally, there is The Mystery of the Aging Tool Shed. After moving to our current house, we quickly ran out of space for all the accoutrements — accoutrements that are often used once and then stored for eternity, that go with home ownership — so Mark put up a tool shed in our backyard.
For many years we used it regularly to store the snowblower and shovels in the summer and the lawn mower and rakes in the winter. But as time went by, the tool shed became too full of other stuff to accommodate anything seasonal so we haven’t even looked inside it for a long, long time. Now we’re afraid to.
“Something is definitely living in the tool shed,” Mark said one day.
“Like what?” I asked, picturing either a leprechaun or a 200-pound raccoon.
“I don’t know, but something.”
“I can’t even remember what we have stored in there.”
“I think a few bikes and a lot of gardening equipment.”
That explained why we hadn’t opened the shed for years. Neither of us have any desire to ride a bike or garden for at least 15 years. “What should we do about it?”
Mark thought for a moment or two. “Let’s wait until we retire and take care of it then. Whatever’s in there, it can wait for another seven or eight years.”
I agreed completely. Some mysteries are best left alone.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.