My son gave me a Chicago Bears T-shirt I often wear more because it’s comfortable rather than out of team spirit. But the other day when someone said, “Nice T-shirt! This is gonna be their year, right?” followed by mocking laughter I found myself feeling a little protective of Da Bears.
I suppose if I had to pick a favorite team, it would be the Bears. I grew up in the Chicago area, that was how it worked. You rooted for the Bears and the Cubs and the Blackhawks. (Yes, some people rooted for the White Sox, but we won’t go there.)
I wasn’t sure who or what the Green Bay Packers were, but I knew they were evil. My mother used to talk about the Packers with such a snarl in her voice that I assumed they were a gang of thugs lurking on street corners waiting to attack innocent citizens. Just about no one in Illinois would have disagreed.
Bears fans were rewarded — once — in 1986 when the team won the Superbowl. While it hasn’t all been downhill since then, it hasn’t exactly been on-the-edge-of-your-chair entertainment either.
It’s natural to have loyalty to your hometown team. Or at least it used to be. Our oldest son, who is a bona fide football fanatic, roots for the Seattle Seahawks even though he lives in Vikings territory.
Other people choose teams based on their records. The saying “everyone loves a winner” certainly applies to professional sports fans. While there isn’t a patented expression along the lines of “nobody wants to be around a loser,” that’s the unspoken sentiment of so many fair-weather rooters.
Every fall I think it would be nice to have a new favorite team but I’m not sure what to base my preference on. Players? Track record? Outlook for the upcoming season? For a while, I liked the Cleveland Browns because I like the color of their uniforms (I am a sucker for anything orange), but that seemed a tad shallow.
Our son is always urging us to embrace a new team, like the Baltimore Ravens or the Carolina Panthers, often with logic that is just as tilted as his mother’s.
“You like cats so you should like the Panthers.” Or “If orange is your favorite color, you can have the Bengals as your favorite team. Not those pathetic Bears.”
I’m not really a good sports fan anyway you look at it. I tend to root for the underdog in every game which becomes a problem in games where the underdog switches places every other minute.
I also can’t stand for anyone to lose so watching a competition where someone HAS to lose is torture. I’m sure the losing team doesn’t take it as hard as I do, but my heart really goes out to that mom who had two sons on opposing teams during last year’s Superbowl.
While cold logic reminds me how blessed that woman is and how she undoubtedly was thrilled to have both of her sons playing each other in the big game, the empath in me thinks, “Can’t both teams get a trophy and a ring so everyone’s happy?”
In the end I suppose I’ll always be a Bears fan, although I suspect my loyalty lies more in memories than anything else. Hearing the Bears play takes me back to childhood when my dad would have the game on the radio while he did an outdoor chore like burning leaves or cleaning out the garage.
When I remember those fall afternoons, everything seemed right in the world. It’s a nice feeling to revisit every autumn. I suspect I’ll stick with the Bears, if not because I’m the staunchest fan of the team, but because I’m a fan of those burning leaf scented memories.
Besides, this COULD be Da Bears’ year.
And one of these days pigs will fly, right?
