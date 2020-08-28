A few weeks ago, I had asked The Free Press followers on social media to share their funny, quirky or otherwise, unique masks with us.
It’ll be fun, I thought. The idea was to just gather up as many photos I could of the creativity our readers to make a collage-like layout for the Mankato Magazine. It was supposed to be fun, a distraction, and at best, an uplifting feature.
It quickly was politicized. Audible, loud and annoyed sigh.
And it seems like — at least recently — everything has to be politicized. Red or blue. Libs or Conservative. Dems or GOP. Every. Single. Thing.
Things that quite frankly shouldn’t even be politicized. I mean, there was even once upon a time that the president’s condiment choice was politicized. The First Lady’s renovation of the White House Rose Garden was most recently politicized — really?
Just take a look through any comment thread on social media (or don’t, if you want to remain sane) and any topic is politicized. Uplifting stories. Sad stories. Weather stories (no, I’m not exaggerating). Nothing is safe.
Other things that still boggle my mind that have, for whatever reason, been divided in politics are climate change. The pandemic. Masks. Basic human decency and equality. These issues aren’t — shouldn’t be — right or left.
Climate change is very real — the climate does not care whether you voted for Clinton or Trump in 2016. It doesn’t care if your blood runs Blue or Red.
Coronavirus doesn’t discriminate — it’ll take down anyone and anything in its path — it’s a virus, not a political ploy.
Masks, which helps curb said virus, aren’t the matter of Trump 2020 or Biden 2020. It’s basic human decency — wear them for the sake of your family, your neighbors, friends, the human race, even your pets.
And human equality. Since the killing of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter has been incredibly politicized.
Simply put: The importance of Black lives isn’t a right or left issue. It’s a human issue. Black lives matter whether you’re Republican or Democrat. Black lives matter today. Black lives matter tomorrow. Black lives matter when there are riots. Black lives matter when there are not. Black lives matter when there are protests and unrest and Black lives matter when the world is at peace.
Black lives matter.
With the most recent shooting of Jacob Blake of Kenosha, Wis., his life matters. No, his life isn’t up to be politicized. His life isn’t a political ploy. Those seven gunshots to his back in front of his children, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, isn’t your political argument as you type away on an online debate.
Their life matters. They bled red. They breathed the same oxygen. They were a father, like you. A daughter, like you. A son, like you. Their lives, full of stories and love, and sadness and joy, are like yours. Say their names — George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Jamar O’Neal Clark, Elijah McClain, Rayshard Brooks, Jacob Blake — to remember their lives.
Their lives aren’t a Red or Blue matter. Black Lives Matter isn’t right or left. It’s about life.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6305.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.