There’s something in the air lately and it’s not just the scent of peonies blooming. You feel it while driving, or at the grocery store, or anywhere where there are more than two people occupying the same space at the same time.
It seems like a generalized, unfocused sense of impatience, a sense that no matter what you’re doing, you’re in someone’s way and they are mentally tapping their toes while waiting for you to move it already.
It’s especially obvious in traffic. Tailgating and rolling through stop signs are commonplace now, but what I find particularly irksome is the way so many people “cut the corner” at an intersection — even when you’re sitting in your car waiting to turn into traffic. Then you get the glare that says, “Can’t you back up a few yards so I can shave half a second off my driving time?”
Conversely, every so often there’s the person with their car so far out into traffic at a stop sign that it’s next to impossible to make a left turn around them. Gilda Radner was right — it’s always something.
Grocery stores are filled with the same impatient people breathing down one another’s necks while doing the weekly shopping, although I will own up to being one of those impatient twerps occasionally myself.
When I’m weighing the pros and cons between Swiss cheese and cheddar and can feel a fellow shopper hovering far too closely behind me because he’s itching to get to the provolone, my inner jerk sometimes takes over and I linger a tad longer than necessary before choosing cheddar. It’s amazing how easy it is to turn into an 8-year-old with hardly any provocation whatsoever.
However, if I’m the one standing behind the lady deciding between skim and 1% milk, I can feel my own impatience level moving from green to yellow to red at lightning speed. Really, shouldn’t you know what kind of milk you’re going to buy before you go shopping? Shouldn’t you just buy the same kind of milk you’ve always bought? What is the matter with people anyway?
See what I mean?
What I want to know is why we’re all in such a rush. With the price of hotel rooms right now — along with everything else under the sun — it’s not like we’re hurrying to the airport before jetting off on a fabulous vacation. And thanks to streaming, you know we’re not all rushing to our television sets to find out who shot the 2022 version of J.R.
Are people in a hurry because they’re late for work? I like my job, but there’s no way I’m going to break my neck getting there in the morning. If people are speeding because they’re late for work, maybe they should try leaving 10 minutes earlier. Just a thought.
But I don’t think we can blame our jobs because people rush all the time.
My personal theory is that we’re in such a rush because of selfies.
Too many people have come to the mistaken notion that they are the only people who matter, or if not the only people, then at least people who matter more than the other guy, that poor schnook searching his pockets for his wallet while the people in line behind him do a slow burn.
So how does self-absorption correlate with poor driving skills? Simple. Those other people shouldn’t be driving when we want to. Or walking down the sidewalk with their dog while we’re walking ours, buying gas, stamps, tires, etc.
After all, how can they get a good selfie when we’re in the way?
I do have another theory, a kinder gentler one. Maybe we’re in such a rush because all we want to do is get home. Maybe we’re hurrying down the street, the produce aisle, the drug store because we know that when we’re home, we’re safe from the craziness that seems to make up the rest of the world lately.
That second theory doesn’t make up for all the impatience and rudeness out there, but it makes sense because personally speaking, home feels mighty good these days and I find myself quite often in a rush to get there and stay put for as long as I possibly can.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.