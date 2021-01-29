The weather was unusually warm for an early Minnesota November last year. Bradley Donner told his wife he’d be taking a trip up north.
“I have a solo canoe and went by myself,” Donner said. He went to a small lake near the Boundary Waters, observing the sunrise and the sunset, the chipmunks and birds, the water.
“It was idyllic,” he said. “When you’re by yourself, you really feel quite small in nature. It’s so enormous and so wonderful.”
Donner always found himself drawn to nature and animals. During childhood, he’d always liked being outside. The New Ulm native, who now lives in Waseca, grew up near the river and a big open field to run through.
“I was always struck by nature and spent a lot of time out there. I’d go home and draw animals.”
Donner, 61, has continued to demonstrate his passion for all things nature through his paintings featuring foxes, owls and other creatures. Many of the animals he photographed during his trips into nature. He catalogs all his pictures to use later on in his paintings.
He credits his mother for nurturing his interest in art. “She dabbled in painting and took painting classes when I was young.”
He’d watch in fascination as his mom would finish the paintings she would bring home. And when he was 5, he received his first easel for Christmas. That moment was the beginning of his art career.
A few years later, his mother also signed him and his brothers up for painting classes at the community center in New Ulm, learning how to paint with watercolor, acrylics and even do ceramics.
“She really fostered that in us,” he said.
Painting and art continued through high school for him. Donner remembers the teachers who also encouraged his art, one that even came to his most recent exhibitions.
He continued working on his art throughout his life beyond high school. He went off to study graphic design at South Central College and worked at EF Johnson in Waseca for 12 years in their photo lab, then went to work at J-C Press in Owatonna.
During this time, Donner continued to paint everything that inspired him during his trips into nature.
“I would get home and I would have supper and paint until sometime at 1 or 2 in the morning, and get up at 6 in the morning and go to work the next day.”
But since J-C Press closed its doors in Owatonna, Donner has been painting full time as of September 2019. The father of seven is also an empty nester, providing a full focus on painting.
“It was a busy time, but they’re all grown up now.”
While his kids were home, Donner’s studio was in his home’s spacious dining room in a corner by the window. When his children moved out, Donner used his daughter’s room for his studio.
“I have everything I need in here,” he said.
And a studio is a vital workplace for any artist, especially one who has dedicated his full attention to the craft, especially when setting himself up with a challenge.
Donner received a $1,000 grant for emerging artists from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council in 2019. It was a grant that many people had encouraged him to apply for but he never did until 2019.
For the last five years, however, Donner had been on the Waseca Arts Center board, completely immersing him into art. It gave him a little shove to apply for the grant.
The grant helped Donner expand his portfolio and challenged him to try something different. Instead of painting animals, he took on painting people.
“I purposely chose that to help me grow — personally and artistically. This project definitely did that.”
It’s his first project focused on people. The show even includes some pieces he’d done since 1984.
“Nature and wildlife has been my primary focus, but I plan on, and am hoping, to continue this project,” he said.
His exhibit at the Waseca Art Center now through the next couple of weeks features his staple subject — animals — along with his paintings of Indigenous people.
“Growing up in New Ulm, there has always been that big shadow of the 1862 conflict, growing up and reading about, and living in the area … It’s been kind of an inspiration (to paint Indigenous people),” he said. “I also have a couple relatives who are Native, which caused me to be more interested, but I have always been interested in that culture, even as I was growing up.”
His exhibit includes a painting titled “Navajo Girl.” The painting features a Navajo girl wrapped in a red blanket with a dark background — a work that almost didn’t make the cut.
Donner, who typically works with watercolor and acrylic, took on oil paints with this piece for the first time in 40 years.
“I didn’t like the way it turned out so I threw it in the garbage,” he said. “My wife said she wasn’t going to take the garbage out until I made up my mind. And about a week later, I dug the painting out and finished it. It’s probably one of my favorites.”
And sometimes, artists can be their harshest critics, Donner said. It wasn’t the first time that he left a painting to sit to be finished. One in particular remained unfinished in their living room — a timber wolf.
“It sat behind our couch for about five years, and one day, I brought it out and set it on my easel and finished it.”
Now that painting hangs in his studio as a gentle reminder to keep pressing on.
Donner hopes to show “The People” exhibit in other art centers, but for now he encourages any one to send him a message. He’d be more than happy to tour the art center with visitors to tell them the story behind each painting.
“I just hope that they have a great appreciation for the world around them and nature.”
