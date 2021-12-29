Creating windbreaks in or around your vegetable garden may seem like a boring topic — until you find out it can greatly increase your yields.
Windbreaks can be made from hard materials such as fencing, fabric or wood pallets. They also can be created by planting a living windbreak, as simple as a hedge. If that hedge was also food producing — bonus!
A windbreak can protect any area about seven times its height. For example, if a hedge of Evan’s cherry shrubs were 10 feet tall, they can be an effective windbreak for a 70-foot spread.
A 6-foot-tall fence, which is the height limit in many areas, will give you 42 feet of coverage. Depending on the density of the windbreak, whether it is a fence or shrub, will determine its effectiveness.
Obviously, it will take a shrub hedge several years to grow to a height to offer protection. Meanwhile, you could install a temporary windbreak with wood pallets or snow fencing. Creating a windbreak is just that — something to break the wind and slow it down.
Installing a solid fence might seem more effective but actually would create a downdraft situation and could speed up the wind. Not what we want.
When you first plant out transplants, such as tomato and peppers, is when they are most likely to have wind injury. They are more delicate and not fully adjusted to the outdoor climate yet.
Using individual covers called cloches can be the best choice at this size. A cheap and effective protective covering is to cut off the bottom of a 2-liter clear bottle or milk jug and place that over a plant. Push the cut bottom at least 2-3 inches in the soil and leave the top off for ventilation.
On chilly nights, put the tops back on and cover with a box, tub or piece of material (good use for old bath towels and rugs). In very windy areas, also placing a bamboo stick, taller than the cloche through the bottle opening and into the soil, will help to keep the cloche in place. Take care not to stab the root system of the plant.
As the plants grows, you will need to remove the bottle, likely after two weeks. Before removal, cut away part of the bottle top with a scissors, gradually exposing the plant to more wind and outdoor temps over a few days.
The plastic bottle has been a mini greenhouse so a bit of hardening off should happen so the plant adjusts gradually. When you do finally remove the bottle, place your feet on either side of the bottle and twist it off.
If you simply pull it off, you may take soil and the plant with it. Been there done that. You also can wrap the side of a tomato cage with plastic or frost cloth and use over any kind of plant. Poly-spun frost cloth fabrics such as Reemay also can be used like blankets over crops, but securing them down tight is the challenge.
Why is wind protection important? Have you ever worked outside all day in the wind and just feel exhausted? Yup, so do the plants. It wastes a lot of energy struggling to stay upright and have the wind drying out your leaves. Also, with no protection, the wind is pelleting soil and sand particles at the leaves.
Folks that live in rural areas are going to have more wind issues than townies who get protection from neighboring houses or buildings.
Farm sites may have several layers or rows of trees for a windbreak aka shelter belts. These shelter belts are often a combination of deciduous and evergreen trees. Your local county conservation office may have bundles of small trees and shrubs available for purchase at reasonable prices.
Last year I ordered small northern cedars and planted them in a nursery bed to let them grow on a few years to increase in size before planting in their final spot.
They are intended to go in outlying grassy areas that would be tough competitors for small trees.
Excessive wind protection is not a good idea for a garden either. Plants need good air flow so the leaves stay dry. Too much humidity helps to increase and spread disease issues. Balance.
Winter dates for the Mankato Farmers’ Market at Drummer’s Garden Center and Floral are: 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 8 and 22, Feb .5 and 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.