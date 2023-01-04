Looking for a winter project to pass the time? How about developing a kids gardening challenge/experiment this winter?
Unfortunately, there is still lots of time left. Your kids, grandkids, neighbor kids — most kids like to get their hands in the dirt. So, try some window sill planting fun.
Seeds that would work great for this are sunflower, zinnia, peas, corn or beans. All of these grow relatively quickly and germ at approximately the same time. You could create experiments with fertilizer use, different potting mixes, different watering methods or different amounts of sunlight. You should start several plants of the same type so that you have enough in each controlled group for comparisons.
Best, of course, to only be experimenting with one variable at a time per set of plants. Just a fun winter activity to help get kids interested in growing plants and food. And no, I don’t recommend planting your actual garden transplants in a mere windowsill, but it’s good enough for this.
Pump(kin) it up!
It might seem strange to think about pumpkins this time of year. However, you are looking at those seed catalogs, right? It’s been about 15 years since pumpkins with intentional warts came to be loved. Already scary looking!
Knucklehead was one of my favorite warty pumpkins to grow. A mid-size fruit about head size at 12-15 pounds. Warty pumpkins can be carved or are great on their own. Years ago, when I sold pumpkins, we would sometimes spray paint the entire pumpkin and hand paint the warts different colors. Unnatural? Yes. But fun!
Smaller pumpkins like shown in the picture, can be trained to grow on a fence or trellis to save space. Larger pumpkin varieties are a space hog, taking up lots of room and going where they want. Pumpkins overall don’t require a lot of care — just space.
Any plant at the infant stages in the garden needs to be kept clean of weeds to give it the best chance. Besides the usual weed problems, the Striped Cucumber Beetle and the Squash Vine Borer are the most likely insects to attack the pumpkin plant. All vine crops are also often susceptible to foliar diseases.
If your garden is small, I wouldn’t recommend pumpkin or large squash varieties. Start with plants that are more manageable like peppers, green beans and green leafy vegetables. These crops also have less disease and insect issues compared to tomatoes, cucumbers and vine crops to include melons.
Start small, start simple and learn the ropes. Then add new crops as your skills increase.
Wiser watering
After two years of drought in my garden, I need a better plan for watering this year. Too many hours spent moving hundreds of feet of garden hoses and watering by hand. I need to follow my own advice — use more mulch material.
One of my favorite mulch materials is dried turf grass. If you use a bagger on your mower — consider using the clippings in your garden or around trees and shrubs. I like turf clippings as they don’t blow around as much as leaves or cause cultivating issues like bark pieces do.
If weeds start growing through the grass clippings, you can simply get the shuffle hoe under the layer of grass and shuffle away. Hay or grass work great, too, when esthetics don’t matter as much — but they often contain weed seeds as well.
Planning is key to a manageable watering schedule. New trees and shrubs always need extra water during the first 1-3 years especially in drought conditions.
Every year over the last three, I have planted a new area of shrubs, which are a priority for watering. At the same time, I have kept another group in pots in part shade until fall, where they can be easily and quickly watered next to the house.
I have noticed soft soil in the evergreen garden directly up next to the plants since I installed them three years ago. Some obvious digging going on! This past fall I saw who the culprit was. I should have guessed: gray squirrels burying walnuts.
Remembering how hard the soil was when 35 or so shrubs were installed, I can see why they are digging there — softer soil due to my previous digging. Each time they dig, they disrupt some of the roots. Smart for them. I will be watching!
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of each month through March at Bomgaars Supply on Adams Street near Hilltop Hy-Vee.
