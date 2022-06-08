The modern LGBTQ civil rights movement is said to have begun with the Stonewall Uprising in June 1969, which consisted of a series of riots that started during a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York City.
The riots started in the early hours of June 29, which is the reason June is celebrated as LGBTQ pride month across America and in other countries.
Given the importance of the riots in queer history, how exactly they started is hotly contested. One common account holds that the riots were initiated with a shot glass thrown in the face of a NYPD vice squad officer by a transgender woman of color. She is historically believed to have been Marsha P. Johnson, who would go on to become an important figure in the transgender rights movement.
Organized LGBTQ activism in Mankato began much less ostentatiously (and arguably more in line with the Minnesota Nice aesthetic) with a small ad placed in Mankato State University newspaper, The Reporter, on Nov. 17, 1972. The ad read: “Mankato Area Gay Group, Gay discussion group Mon., Nov. 20. 7:30 p.m. For further information call Y.E.S.” This was followed by a phone number people could call to find out the meeting location. The Y.E.S. in question referred to Youth Emergency Services run at the time by the United Way.
With this humble ad, Mankato’s LGBTQ community came out of the closet and took its first tiny steps toward becoming a local force for change.
Only three individuals showed up to that first meeting of the Mankato Gay Consciousness Group. One of them would be Jim Chalgren, who would later become a fierce advocate for LGBTQ rights in the area. From this first meeting the group would grow, with its events becoming increasingly popular and drawing attendees from multiple states across the Midwest. The group would receive official recognition from the college in spring of 1973.
An article in The Reporter appeared in January 1973 describing that first meeting. No names were given by those attending, leaving Chalgren the only confirmed attendee. One topic of discussion was the group’s opinion on the difference between being homosexual and being gay. Regarding the issue, one person said: “The only thing that makes a homosexual is what he does in bed. Being gay covers a whole lifestyle.”
In 1983, Chalgren wrote an article for the Gathering Post called “Growth and Survival of a Community,” and said the following regarding this first meeting: “In November of 1972, we met in a small apartment, only three of the people who had helped plan the get together showed up. We were perhaps all a little nervous. I was scared. We had a good talk and planned to try again.”
One of the earliest forms of activism the group would engage in was the creation of education panels where LGBTQ individuals who wished to speak to their experiences would hold panels for MSU classes and other organizations in the community. In an interview Chalgren gave to Viki Galliard in November 1997 for Q Monthly, he described how he started speaking to classes while using only his first name, and how eventually others started participating as well.
“Eventually, others joined me in speaking to classes, some with paper bags over their heads to protect their identities because they could have lost jobs, family and so on if they were known to be gay,” Chalgren said.
The Gay Consciousness Group would pave the way for the founding of the Jim Chalgren LGBT Center in October 1977, which was initially named the Gay Advisors Office. Today, the Jim Chalgren LGBT Center is the second oldest, continuously operating campus LGBTQ center in the nation.
The Gay Consciousness Group served primarily as a social group but it also engaged in political activism. Its main focus involved advocating for an ordinance that would ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, which it started in 1974.
In 1977, the group would protest discrimination occurring at a local bar after a series of signs went up around downtown Mankato warning “Blacks, Gays, and Hippies” to stay away from the bar. During the protest, six men were forced to leave the Trader and Trapper simply because they were dancing together.
Because of the Trader and Trapper incident and other instances of discrimination, including attempts by MSU to fire openly gay professor Alan Kern, the Gay Consciousness Group made a concerted effort to pass an ordinance banning discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in Mankato. Their efforts petitioning local politicians on the matter would ultimately result in Mayor Herb Mocol declaring that instances of discrimination were too rare to be worth passing an ordinance over.
Ironically, shortly after Mocol made this declaration, two police Explorer Scouts would be kicked out of the Mankato Police Explorers Post for being gay. One of the Scouts, Scott Ford, would testify to being discriminated against before the City Council. His plea to the Mankato City Council resulted in silence.
“Council mute after gay youth’s plea,” read the headline in The Free Press describing the incident. Ford would go so far as to appeal his expulsion to the Boy Scouts of America Board of Directors. This simply resulted in the decision being upheld by the BSA.
“I was shocked and hurt, as I had no idea the police even knew of my sexual preference,” Ford said at the time in The Free Press.
This incident was especially notable due to the fact that, according to a BSA spokesperson who was quoted in newspaper at the time, this was the first time any individual had been expelled from a Boy Scout program because of his sexuality.
Jim Chalgren's work on LGBTQ rights would eventually gain him national notice when he was interviewed by Time magazine in April 1979 regarding the creation of the gay advisors office, as well as the Trader and Trapper incident. Time quotes Chalgren as saying, “It can still be a disaster to be identified as gay in Mankato.”
While the Jim Chalgren LGBT Center is an important local resource, the early days of LGBTQ liberation in Mankato also helped lay the foundation for the national push for marriage equality. In 1971 the earliest legally recognized same-sex marriage license was issued to Jack Baker and Michael McConnell. In 1975 two lesbians would be united in Mankato in what was described by Jim Chalgren as an “alternative marriage” in a column published in The Reporter.
October 1980 would see the creation of Just Womyn, a lesbian support group that operated separately from the Gay Consciousness Group.
The first decade of the Gay Consciousness Group would close out in 1983 with the Roots conference celebrating the “growth and survival” of the local queer community. Held in April 1983, the conference highlighted the accomplishments of the group's membership.
The first decade of having a visible LGBTQ community in Mankato featured its share of growing pains and setbacks. The much sought after nondiscrimination ordinance never passed but the creation of the gay consciousness group and the gay advisors office would pave the way for the LGBTQ activism and community development that continues to this day in our area.
For the Roots Conference Chalgren wrote the following: “The whole story cannot be told, events are missing, importance misplaced. The story of community is more than a history of a group or the cataloging of events. More than history are the experiences of a hundred lifetimes. Good times, bad times. Love and relationships. Each of us has different memories we hold dear. Our own vision of community, our own story…”
The 1980s would prove a volatile time for Mankato’s LGBTQ community, with the push for a nondiscrimination ordinance coming at the peak of the HIV/AIDS crisis. Furthermore, there would be severfal murders of gay men to take place in the Greater Mankato area before the decade was out. The LGBTQ community would continue to grow and survive, but survival would not come without many challenges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.