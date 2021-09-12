In the summer of 1998, some friends and I got to see Fastball, Marcy Playground and Everclear at The Pier in Seattle. This would be my second rock concert. (A few years earlier, I saw The Monkees with my dad.)
That day in Seattle was hot, and gross, and somehow we ended up in the front row. I was 13 and living in a constant state of being eternally uncomfortable, now amplified at this concert.
What are you supposed to wear to your first rock and roll concert? My mom’s old Frank Zappa T-shirt, I guess. Thanks, Mom! What are you supposed to do while you wait forever for the band to start playing? How are you supposed to stand? How do you stand cool? Are you supposed to dance?
Fastball started the show, and it was exciting. Then, Marcy Playground started. We were having a blast, but still wildly uncomfortable, because I was still 13 and it was now extremely hot and gross.
Then Everclear took the stage. They were louder than the first two bands, and they meant it. They meant every word they sang, every note they played. I’d never seen or felt anything like it. My whole body was shaking, the speakers were making all of me vibrate.
The world was gone now, it was just me and this band. Every feeling, every worry, every thought gone. It was pure freedom. An hour and a half later, the band was done. The concert was over.
My legs felt like spaghetti and tingly from standing for so long. I was drenched with sweat — mine and everyone else’s. I just saw my first rock and roll show, and I had just fallen in love with the band Everclear.
It’s 23 years later and Everclear is playing a show tonight at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato’s Riverfront Park. So when I was asked to interview Art Alexakis for this column, he asks me, “So, have you been to an Everclear concert before?” I accidentally yelled: “Are you kidding me?!”
Since the day I saw them in 1998, they have been consistently making records and touring the world. That day changed my life as it opened my heart and soul to rock and roll and the experience of live music, which from there introduced me to more bands and more shows that have molded who I am.
Throughout all the changes in two decades, including a global pandemic and a multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2019, Alexakis remained constant and committed. The world has changed, but his love for what he does remains solid and continues to grow. The exact same can be said about his fans — the old and new ones.
“We played a show in southern Oregon the other day,” Alexakis said via phone interview about a recent concert at a brewery, “and it was just phenomenal. It was like 1995, people were just freaking out and it was like these kids — most of the people I saw were kids, and when I say kids, I’m talking late teens and 20s. And they knew all the words, not just the hits. The deeper tracks. I just find it kind of puzzling.”
His songs touch on universal heartache, angst, frustration, trauma and resilience, so I was confused why it puzzled him that he saw younger people in the crowd who knew every word to every song on Everclear’s “So Much For The Afterglow.” So I pushed him a little bit.
“Most of these records and these songs were recorded before they were born. That I find puzzling. These songs were coming up when ‘90s alt rock was a thing,” he said. “But I get it. These kids love rock and roll.
“They don’t have real rock and roll available to them today. It’s just not there. I know there are a lot of younger bands coming up, but I don’t know if it will ever break the yolk of the domination of the record companies, just having a hit song with 15 writes on it and just making a product that sounds like everything else.”
Some of Everclear’s songs are so painful, as Alexakis walks us through some of his own experiences. “Heroin Girl” is a story about Esther who dies from an overdose, and Alexakis hears the paramedics who find her say, “just another overdose.” His own brother died of an overdose at 21. Alexakis also struggled deeply with addiction.
“Thinking of my mom having to go through watching me do that made me put myself in the place of watching my child,” he said. “And I changed. I do that a lot. Some songs are autobiographical, some are just amalgams of things that I thought of or happened in my life, and I put them together and borrow things.”
By giving a voice to people who have suffered that specific hurt, Alexakis opens a door for fans to share their heartaches with him. He counts that among the things for which he’s grateful.
“Sometimes, it’s hard,” he said. “It’s hard to hear people tell me stories like that because it hurts. It hurts. It hurts. But I turn it around. I say, ‘It seems like you are doing really good now,’ because they almost always are. That’s exciting to me. I mean, look, ever since ‘Father of Mine’ came out, grown-ass men, Wendy, have been bawling — huge guys with tattoos, in the front row, bawling.”
Everclear wrapped up one leg of its tour already, through the southern U.S. While he’s grateful to be touring, Alexakis acknowledges COVID can make it a little bit weird, but functional.
“The crowds have been just great and enthusiastic and excited to hear rock and roll again. It’s just been wonderful to achieve some sort of normalcy,” he said.
“But, you know, we got another surge, which looks like it’s going to start leveling off, hopefully. But no one is talking about closing anything down or canceling shows. It’s the opposite. Instead now there are tools we have. Masks work, vaccines work, social distancing works. If you aren’t willing to do that, well, see you in a couple of years, maybe.”
Twenty-three years after my first Everclear concert, Alexakis and his songs are as steadfast, unflinching and powerful as ever. As long as he is performing, everyone at his shows will be under the spell of a freedom unlike any other — the kind you only feel when you are watching a great band or musician articulate exactly how you’ve felt at one point in your life, while standing next to a grown man covered in tattoos who is crying because he feels it all, too.
Everclear will be performing with Living Colour, Hoobastank and Wheatus 7 p.m. today at Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.