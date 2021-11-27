Thanksgiving is over, which means if you haven’t started your Christmas shopping, you’d better get going because the way time has been flying lately, we’re going to wake up tomorrow and discover it’s the Fourth of July.
Thank goodness for online shopping, which enables many of us to shop while we work — or work while we shop — depending on how you look at it.
I still like to do some of my shopping via catalogs. While it’s convenient to shop online, there’s something about having an actual catalog in your hands that makes it seem more like a real shopping experience and also makes me a lot more fiscally responsible. With online shopping it’s all too easy to spend and spend and spend before wham! You’ve spent more on your children’s Christmas presents than you spent on your first car.
My favorite Christmas catalog is the venerable Hammacher Schlemmer book that has been around for almost 200 years, catering to the wealthy and making the rest of us wonder what it would be like to receive an ottoman that converts to a bed or an authentic replica (can a replica be authentic?) of the Hawaiian shirt Tom Selleck wore in “Magnum, P.I.” under the tree.
Although the prices in Hammacher Schlemmer aren’t nearly as outrageous as they used to be, they are still pretty spendy, so this is definitely a catalog I look at instead of actually order from. And while I’m looking, all I can think is, “Wow, rich people really are different from the rest of us.”
Who else but a billionaire type would gift the Aquatic Gymnasium, an exercise spa that “enables up to five people to work out in a soothing, low-impact environment”? The accompanying picture shows one woman working out in what looks like a gigantic bathtub, which would be all right, but the thought of working out in a gigantic bathtub simultaneously with five other people gives me instant anxiety. Plus, that sucker is big. Where would one put such a monstrosity and what are the delivery charges?
The Aquatic Gymnasium comes in at a hair under $10,000, so for the more frugally minded who still want to get into hot water with friends, there is the Six Person Inflatable Massaging Spa. All right, I’ll show my naivete. If you’re going to drop almost a thousand dollars on an inflatable spa, why not bite the bullet and get a real one that you don’t have to blow up all the time?
And why is it necessary for your hot tub to give you a massage? (It must be another rich person thing because the massaging feature pops up quite frequently.)
Even more ridiculously expensive is the Hot Tub Boat, a boat outfitted with a built-in hot tub, which can be yours for a cool $75,000. The most puzzling aspect of the Hot Tub Boat, to me anyway, is that the hot tub takes up almost all of the space on the boat, not allowing room for a deck chair or even the smallest of minibars, although it does come with four built-in ice chests, which I think says a lot about the American way of life.
After leisurely going through the entire catalog and choosing what I’d buy for my family if I won the lottery (I know my husband and sons would be thrilled to pieces to get washable cashmere lounge pants), I went through it again with more realistic eyes. Just about the only thing I can afford in the entire catalog are replacement tips for the Portable Water Flosser, a steal at $19.95.
I’m OK with that because my annual imaginary shopping spree once again has shown me that while the rich might be different from the rest of us, different doesn’t necessarily translate into especially wonderful Christmas presents. Given my druthers, I think I’d opt for a blank check over an At Home Adjustable Oxygen Bar, but that might just be me.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.