Damage inflicted by structural racism on Black people and how they’ve survived despite all odds are themes for a Minnesota State University show chosen to be part of a regional college theater festival.
“Wounded Healers” is one of seven shows selected to be performed during the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Region 5 Festival later this month in Des Moines, Iowa.
“It’s very humbling,” said Timothy Berry, 55, who wrote, composed and is director for the production.
Having his play performed at a large college festival will be a first for the associate vice president for faculty affairs and equity initiatives at MSU.
“It certainly meets all the criteria for productions selected for the festival,” said Lindsey Duoos Williams, a co-vice chair for the gathering of college theater participants from North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Minnesota.
Festival organizers examine the quality of submitted works and the message being presented to its audiences, said committee member Aaron Scully, national playwriting programs chair for the University of Central Missouri.
“We also want to ensure students are heavily involved,” he said.
After a college requests festival inclusion, one or two festival respondents are sent to watch a performance of the show. They also meet with cast members backstage to discuss what worked, or did not, for the production. Their observations are then brought back to festival organizers.
“It’s always a difficult decision (to choose shows); there are so many excellent productions in our region,” said Duoos Williams.
Last January, she took time off from her duties as theater director at the Austin campus of Riverland Community College to be part of a “Wounded Healers” audience on the MSU campus.
Soon after Berry found out about the play’s festival honor, he began asking the original crew and cast — including a member who graduated in 2022 — to join him Jan. 22-28 in Iowa. He’ll probably also ask for their help loading original set pieces and props onto a trailer.
Before leaving Mankato, the troupe is offering a public performance of “Wounded Healers” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts at MSU. Donations will be accepted to help pay festival trip expenses.
MSU warns potential audience members that vivid descriptions of racist violence make viewing the production appropriate for ages 13 and older.
“Difficult topics are addressed (in the play). Still, people have responded with glowing comments,” Berry said.
“First and foremost, I am an educator ... I see the production as having something educative about it.”
He said a traveling version of the production performed outside of the college setting has been well-received and “Wounded Healers” shows were performed during the Minnesota Fringe Festival and at Bemidji State University.
