The intimacy of the setting in the Minnesota State University’s Andreas Theatre creates a place where an intimate story takes on greater power.
The set for “Wounded Healers” consists of only a few stools, three sets of bookshelves that include a variety of three-dimensional pieces, photographs and books, many of them resource books for the show.
Behind them are five colorful vertical banners portraying people from historical periods of the story you are about to hear. They are backed by two sets of fabric banners and the silhouette of a barn in the center.
On the right, behind a partial wall, sits the show’s author and musician, Timothy Berry, interim associate vice president for faculty affairs and equity initiatives at MSU. His role in the show is part accompanist and part mood setter who provides a nearly continuous soundtrack to the words of the show’s four performers.
“We are griots, or storytellers, and that allows us the opportunity to play ourselves and a version of our ancestors, and portray a glimpse of the struggles they had to go through,” says Daniel Walker, a senior interdisciplinary studies major whose voice in word and song is the lead.
The show was originally written as a one-man show, Berry says, but was split between four performers for this step in the production’s evolution.
Berry’s faculty research grant started as an academic paper but merged with his own creative background to a spoken word performance. He found characters — or voices — among the papers and novels and people he studied for his paper and brought them to life.
The subject of his research is one that has been seen in schools for a long time, he says, but has continued to gain significance with recent events against the Black community. He says it is the burden carried by Black males brought down by their treatment over a few centuries, at least, of racism.
“Research found that the cause, in a lot of ways, particularly for Black and brown folk, is structural racism (which leads to some) internal toxicity,” Berry says. It’s a toxicity that descendants of those early Blacks still carry today.
“Wounded Healers” begins with slavery, the removal of Blacks from their homes to be brought to the U.S. Each cast member tells a story, sliding easily from one to the other, describing what they are going through. The common emotion at first is confusion about why this happened to them.
“The show is technically classified as a theatrical production, but it’s one I’ve never done before,” says Lyreshia Ghostlon-Green, a second-year BFA acting major and the only female cast member. “I’ve never done anything like this in front of an audience, where the words I’m speaking have a musical cadence to them and everything is played under accompaniment of music.”
When Blacks achieved emancipation, many moved north — the Great Migration — and they began to express themselves. Music took on a jazzy sound. Much of the confusion was replaced by hope.
“The show doesn’t really have scenes or an Act I or an Act II,” Walker says. “It has movements, and I feel that’s a very fitting term for how we transition from one section of the play to another.”
This reflects not only Berry’s musical influences, but his desire for themes that layer upon themselves as the story is told.
It’s also fitting because Blacks often have used creative expression to help them acknowledge and rebel against the racism they face. Eventually, they find their creativity stolen by white society.
Berry admits the show squeezes a lot into just over an hour. But he needed to pick and choose what to include, so it’s important actors accurately repeat what is written.
“The text is so dense,” Walker says. “Everything you say is important.”
“The most challenging aspect has for sure been learning my lines,” Ghostlon-Green adds. “Once we got into the (performance) space, it was like we leveled up. Things started to find their way and actions became clear.”
Berry has high praise for the four actors.
They have been learning through the process, and each has accepted the significance of their performance in the production, he says.
As the show reaches the civil rights protests of the 1960s, the cadence picks up. The role of the church and its leaders takes on greater significance. No longer victims like their ancestors, Blacks started to find their own voice and fought for change. They took on the concepts of “American original sin” while recognizing the “Jedi mind tricks” that have created American society.
Names of civil rights leaders and, ultimately, current day victims of racism come forward. Names such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery are wrapped in the historical context of lynchings and race massacres and suppression.
The subject matter is powerful and can be difficult for people to absorb, Berry says.
He is blunt about describing lynchings and other racist behaviors inflicted on Blacks.
Each performance will be followed by a discussion where audience members can ask questions or express opinions. The production is recommended for people older than 13 years of age; masks are required.
Ghostlon-Green says she hopes this show gives people the final push they need to commit and grow.
“There are definitely some tough pills to swallow throughout,” Walker says, “but every line is credible … It is an account of true events and true feelings that have been documented for decades.”
They also have high praise for their director.
“Being a part of this show has been a dream come true that I didn’t even know I had,” Ghostlon-Green says.
