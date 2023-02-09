A friend of mine analyzes handwriting for fun, a hobby that does seem intriguing. She has said that you can tell “everything” about someone by their handwriting, especially the signature. Of course, I had to have her look at MY handwriting, so she told me to write: “Hello! My name is...” followed by my signature.
After several minutes of studying what I’d written, she said: “You’re straightforward, honest and have a hard time keeping a secret. You also tend to jump to conclusions and can be a little too judgy in relationships. Oh, and sometimes you’re very messy.”
All that from a couple of dashed off lines and my signature? True, it was spot on, but what I really wondered about was how she could tell I have a hard time keeping my yapper shut just from looking at how I signed my name.
“You didn’t close the gap on your A’s. People who don’t close the gap on the letter ‘A’ are notorious for not being able to keep a secret.”
Well, I like that. Not! I especially don’t like it since it happens to be true. I AM notorious for not being able to keep anything to myself, especially around Christmastime, a trait that endears me to fellow chatterboxes and early gift openers but isn’t exactly a character trait that will get me a job with the CIA.
I then discreetly obtained a handwriting sample of my husband’s and asked my friend to analyze him. She did and again I was impressed with her insights. She noted that he:
-Likes people, but also likes his alone time which was indicated by the large spaces between words. (True. Mark is mostly affable, but if he doesn’t get his time to himself, he can go from affable to annoyed in about 15 seconds.)
- Wants to know what is going on in his immediate environment but doesn’t necessarily care to be involved. My friend figured this out because apparently a capital letter of Mark’s (I can't recall which one) is similar to a nose hanging over the top of a fence. In other words, present but not completely. (This is also true as Mark has an uncanny talent for hearing what is going on two restaurant booths away without pausing in his own conversation.)
-Has a good sense of humor, a trait that is apparently shown by wavy lines at the beginning of words. (True again. My mother always told me to marry someone with a sense of humor and she was right, although I’ve never been sure if marrying someone with a sense of humor was for my benefit or my future spouse’s.)
My friend studies handwriting in her spare time, but there are people who analyze handwriting for a living. Handwriting experts are used by law enforcement agencies, psychologists, and even marital counselors. It would probably be more useful for premarital counselors as a tip off to what marrying someone who never closes their A’s might be like.
What I’m wondering is: What will happen to all those handwriting experts when everyone signs their name electronically all the time. How will handwriting experts be able to analyze those kinds of signatures when they’re all the same? And do the signatures of today’s youth, brought up with keyboarding classes instead of penmanship, truly tell “everything” about them?
Let’s hope not.
