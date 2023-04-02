This is not a new or original observation but — wow — people sure do spend a lot of time looking down at their cell phones.
A few days ago, I was walking through a crowded public area and noticed every single person was looking down at his or her cell phone leaving nothing but a sea of bent heads. Looking around, I somewhat cynically thought, “I bet almost no one would look up if Jesus Christ came through the door.”
God certainly works in mysterious ways because about five seconds later, a man entered the area pulling a squeaky wagon holding an eight-foot-high cross on his way to a nearby Easter event. I scanned the room and maybe two people glanced up. There is no doubt about it: cell phones are TOUGH competition.
I like my cell phone as much as the next person, but am thankfully not addicted to it, which is a real thing called “nomophobia” — a fear of being without your cell phone. Symptoms include an increase in anxiety and stress plus impaired relationships.
I suspect another symptom might be fear of missing out on something — anything — other than what you are currently doing. It reminds me of people who are out on dates and continually look over their date’s shoulder just in case someone more attractive comes along.
Then there is the phenomenon termed “phubbing,” or when someone checks text messages in the middle of having an in-person, real-time conversation with YOU. Rude much? It stands for “phone snubbing” and represents either a complete lack of etiquette or a completely clueless personality. Possibly both.
I remember early in the dawn of the cell phone age when a co-worker and I were meeting about a project we were working on theoretically together. I changed my mind about that as she kept checking her phone throughout our conversation until I finally said, “Let’s do this at a better time.”
Alas, with a phubber there is no better time. They will always be phubbing and the phubee will always be fuming or pulling out their own phone and phubbing back, which doesn’t work since the primary phubber won’t notice.
Doctors warn that prolonged use of cell phones causes “cell phone neck,” rounded shoulders and poor posture. Then there is “digital eye strain” which is the result of staring at a screen for too long.
Cell phones are great for communicating with your offspring, who are typically a lot more likely to answer a message sooner than they’ll answer a phone call. Cell phones are also nice ways to keep you company when you’re waiting at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
But I think many of us miss the things cell phones sent to No Longer Relevant Land. Like waiting room magazines, gazing out the window on long car rides, and, yes, telephone booths. Admit it, didn’t it feel important to drop a quarter into a pay phone from a telephone booth? Like you were Superman only no one could see your red cape and blue tights. Using a cell phone while sprawled on your couch will never give the same rush.
People my age used to try to imagine a world without color television. (“Yes, Virginia, the planet still spun even before the advent of the NBC peacock.”) Now young people can’t imagine a world without instant communication.
One more downside of all that cell phone viewing is the inability to focus on anything for more than a few seconds at a time, an effect that is apparently hard to shake once it’s begun and due to the constant barrage of split screens, advertisements and videos that scream for your attention like spoiled two-year olds.
Maybe we need to start treating our cell phones like spoiled two-year olds.
“I will pay attention to you when you calm down and stop squawking,” we can tell our phones as we tuck them in a drawer. Then take a breather and remember life before notifications. It was pretty darn peaceful.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
