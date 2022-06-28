Reed Madison takes the creativity and inventiveness of having a kid's brain seriously.
No two of Reed’s “doodles,” as he calls them, are alike, and they do not resemble the typical sketches seen in an old elementary school math textbook. Each drawing represents a unique scene filled with fantastical elements, like animated creatures and curvy shapes.
Reed’s family joined him in hanging his art on the front wall inside Mankato’s Tandem Bagels on Tuesday, where it will be up and for sale for four weeks.
Lisa Friend, the shop's owner, said Reed’s family, as longtime customers, asked her about doing a showing in the store after seeing one of high school artists’ work displayed this spring.
Friend said after seeing Reed's work for herself, she thought it a good idea to add the soon-to-be third-grader's name to the long list of those who have displayed their work on the walls of her shop since its opening 10 years ago.
“He’s a pretty good artist for a kid who’s 8,” Friend said. “It’s fun to show all types of local art and have people be exposed to it.”
Reed said his love for doodling first took hold when he was 3 or 4 years old, when he realized he could use art to express his emotions after an incident that scared him.
“One day, my brother broke his arm, so I drew a picture of my mom bringing him to the hospital,” Reed said.
Once Reed’s obsession with drawing took hold, there was no stopping him. His mom, Heather Madison, said after she bought Reed a sketchbook and a box of markers for Christmas, he started filling up the pages with his own unique adaptations of different objects he would learn to draw from tutorials on YouTube.
“He doesn't copy,” Madison said. “His art is just a collaboration of everything into his own scene, which I thought was very unique.”
Reed first sketches his scene with a pencil, and then outlines the elements in black pen and meticulously colors them with markers, blending the colors together to make striking and original combinations.
The young artist demonstrated the start of his creative process on a napkin at Tandem Bagels, sketching what he first said would be a squirrel, but soon morphed into something else.
“Now it’s a pelican-squirrel,” Reed said, drawing two bird-like legs on a fat body with a big bushy tail.
Reed’s favorite doodle to be displayed contains a three-eyed monster alongside a ball with curvy shapes and under a tic-tac-toe-looking grid. Reed managed to blend orange with light blue, making the scene look bright and cheerful along with strange and fantastical.
“It's fun to share his talent because so many people have said it was unique,” Madison said.
Reed's family has worked together to make the showing possible, as his aunts and grandma have used their individual skills to contribute to the display.
Aunt Julie Fallenstein, who runs Elite Portrait Design photography studio, designed a sign for her nephew's name in block letters, each of which is filled in with patterns captured from his doodles. Aunt Lisa Holthaus served as the carpenter, measuring and hanging all of the drawings and signs on the large wall at Tandem Bagels.
“And Grandma’s the crafty one,” Reed said.
Each drawing displayed is available for purchase. Prices range from $45 for small sketches to $125 for the largest and most detailed pieces.
When asked what he would buy with the money he makes from selling his art, Reed grinned and said, “a lightsaber.”
This is understandable when one sees the other type of art Reed regularly practices. He is a brown belt in Taekwondo, and according to his “About the Artist” description, plans to be a black belt by the time he turns 9.
