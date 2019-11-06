Is it necessary to provide protection for young evergreens, especially evergreen shrubs? The short answer you will be happy to hear is: No!
Assuming, of course, you chose plants that are hardy to zone 4. Burlap is sometimes used to horizontally cover perennial plants in the garden and that’s not so bad. Wrapping an evergreen tree — not so helpful.
Burlap is good at catching snow, and as snow accumulates it can end up breaking, crushing or deforming the very trees or shrubs you are trying to protect. Although burlap is not a solid material, it is dense enough to catch more wind than the plant itself, making the winter winds more damaging. If it is to protect from sunscald, perhaps a different plant choice or location would be better to avoid the problem.
The best advice on having success with shrub evergreens, as with all plants, is to choose the correct spot to begin with. Consider all the factors of the winter location, not just the summer factors. The south/southwest location is the area of a house/building that will receive and reflect the most winter sun. In the summer, these areas may be shaded by nearby deciduous trees.
Reflective and direct sun all winter long on evergreens can lead to sunscald. Also, be sure shrubs of any kind aren’t located directly under your rain gutters where icicles can accumulate and fall onto your perfectly shaped specimens. Keeping evergreens hydrated going into winter is critical...have you watered lately? Still a good idea on newly installed plants as the soil is not frozen yet.
Always consider the prevailing winter winds and keep evergreen shrubs out of those locations as well. Evergreens transpire (breathe) all winter and the constant winds dry them out, often leading to the brown leaves you see in the spring. Once areas of evergreens are dead – that’s it. New green needles will not form on dead branches and stems, so prune them out anytime of the year as needed.
Earlier this spring when I got the lawn mower stuck on top of an arborvitae shrub, I was concerned with its survival. About one third of it has died — not as bad as I thought it would be. (Note to self: Do not mow on a slippery hillside when the grass is still wet near mature shrubs.)
Bacon’s for the birds
Even though BLT season has passed, I hope you’ve saved your bacon grease! I store mine in containers in the freezer in preparation for the wintertime bird treats. If you haven’t tried making your own bird treats it’s simple.
It’s easy to mix it all up, shape it or press into a container and place on the bird feeder in winter or into a suet cage. A lot cheaper than paying $2 a pop for those little packages of someone else’s bacon grease in the store. Once warm weather starts again in the spring, remove any that is left so it doesn’t melt and drip on your deck or patio furniture.
Jazz up bird food treats up with a ribbon and share as gifts for the bird lover friends. Mix up a blend of the following optional items: bacon grease, chunks of suet, peanut butter/peanuts (unsalted), any bird seed mixture, cracked corn or cornmeal, hunks of fruit — apple, bananas, oranges, berries or any unprocessed fruit like raw cranberries.
Rebloomers
In Sunday’s Free Press, Edie Schmierbach wrote an article about re-bloomer iris.
Although I have some re-bloomers, I can’t seem to get excited about a few iris blooming late in the year. I am a seasonal person with food and plants — it’s like getting excited about strawberries in December. Nope. Berries are for June and iris are for spring!
A few of my reliable re-bloomers are: Second Act, What Again and Unbelievable Love. The picture is of the iris Jennifer Rebecca which I used to grow in the iris field. It is covered with Northern Corn Rootworm Beetles. Every other year the cropland around my area was planted in field corn. In summer, as the pollen from the corn was eaten up and their eggs neatly laid in the corn ground, the insects moved to my farm plot, having their way with my reblooming irises!
In warmer climates, there are more re-bloomers to choose from. The plant’s ability to rebloom is dependent on the cultural and weather conditions — and of course it needs to be a re-blooming type in the first place.
Drummers Garden Center will again be hosting the Winter Farmers’ Markets. The dates are 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 9, Dec. 21, Jan. 4 and 18 and Feb. from 10 a.m. – noon.
