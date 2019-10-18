Sophie Griffiths remembers well the days when she could feel her inner drum beat changing from those around her.
“I went to Loyola, a conservative place,” she said. “We’d have debates during the 2016 election. And the way I was thinking was against what everyone else was thinking. … And at the same time, I discovered Bob Dylan.”
That was a few years ago. Today, the 19-year-old Caribou Coffee barista’s bedroom is decorated with touches of Dylan’s likeness.
A candle here, a poster there. A book about atop a stack of other books, all piled next to a record player where, yep, she’s playing Dylan.
“I would listen to him and just think, ‘Oh my god, this makes sense!’” she said, thinking about those political debates in high school and how today’s vitriolic times mirrors, in ways, Dylan’s 1960s. “There’s a reason he made all the music he did.”
Bob Dylan rolls back into town for a sold-out show next week, his first trip to Mankato since he performed at the Civic Center in 1996. On this tour, Dylan is hitting mostly college towns. And in fact students were offered a $25 discount on tickets if they had a valid student ID.
Other stops on the tour include the University of California-Irvine, Stanford University, Iowa State University, Indiana University, Illinois State University, Ball State University, Ohio State University and several others.
The tour includes 26 stops that stretch from California to New York.
Dylan, winner of multiple Grammy Awards and a Nobel Prize for Literature, is one of the greatest and most respected musical artists of all time.
Born Robert Zimmerman in Duluth in 1941 and raised in Hibbing, he left the Iron Range in 1959 to attend the University of Minnesota. He dropped out of college after a year to focus on his music, and the world would never be the same.
He kicked around the Minneapolis folk music scene for a while but eventually headed to New York. He played mostly small venues and coffee shops in Greenwich Village during the early 1960s, but by the mid-1960s his reputation as one of the best young folk musicians had grown dramatically.
In a dramatic switch that wasn’t universally beloved by his fans initially, Dylan went electric. The move proved to be a good one as it catapulted him to global renown as one of the greatest songwriters of his generation.
Dylan, who has recorded 38 studio albums, would go on to influence countless musicians and bands including the Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Johnny Cash, Leonard Cohen and Joni Mitchell. Rolling Stone magazine ranked Dylan the greatest songwriter of all time.
Regarding that November 1996 concert, former Free Press journalist and longtime Dylan fan Joe Tougas told The Free Press in 2016: “I’d seen Dylan a dozen times before that show and probably a dozen times after, and the Mankato performance was by far the best.”
It remains to be seen whether Dylan can top the 1996 performance. What also remains to be seen is whether the efforts to woo younger listeners will actually work.
Eric Jones, co-director of the Civic Center, said it’s hard to say for sure what that crowd will look like.
“If I had to guess, I’d probably say a good mix of younger and older people, but if I was going off the line of people that day, I’d say older crowd.”
More than 200 people lined up for tickets the day they went on sale. People of a certain age, Jones said, like to buy their tickets at a box office instead of a computer screen.
So we asked Jones to analyze the ticket-buying data and, as it turns out, 79% of ticket buyers purchased their tickets either with a computer or with a phone. The remainder were purchased in person.
“That tells me [the crowd] might skew younger,” Jones said.
One of those younger people will be Ana-Brit Asplen. Asplen, a recent college grad, was one of the people who stood in line for a ticket, but she didn’t stand in line with the masses.
She was lucky enough to get a code for the special pre-sale that happened the day before everyone else could get tickets.
She says her favorite song of his is “The Times They Are A-Changin’” because, like Komaridis, she feels hope in his lyrics. She also believes they are addressing political issues that are relevant today.
“Come senators, congressmen
Please heed the call
Don’t stand in the doorway
Don’t block up the hall
For he that gets hurt
Will be he who has stalled
The battle outside ragin’
Will soon shake your windows
And rattle your walls
For the times they are a-changin’
Asplen said her hopes are simple for Thursday’s concert.
“Just want to hear some good music,” she said, “and hear some good stories.”
Griffiths, who will be attending the concert with her mom, Kylie, is giddy with excitement about the show.
She says anticipating his arrival reminds her of her awakening, and those days in 2016.
“It’s not like I changed the way I was thinking,” she said. “I just started thinking. I started paying attention.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.