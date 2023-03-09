Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.