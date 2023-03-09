Concertgoers will take a trip through the studios of Hollywood at the Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra’s (MAYSO) winter/spring concert this weekend.
“We can play some of the modern sound scores from stage and film that are so popular and that are really fully mature classical or symphonic pieces of music,” said David J. Stordalen, MAYSO executive director.
The orchestra is composed of 60 children in grades four through 12 divided between two ensembles. The Youth Symphony Orchestra, the top ensemble, will perform music from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Downton Abbey,” “World of Warcraft” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”
“You look at how amazing ‘Phantom of the Opera’ is; all of its emotions, from bitterness to regret and anger, to the warmest of love,” Stordalen said. “It runs the whole gamut of human emotions. It’s really valuable for kids to study that music and they identify with it.”
MAYSO’s small performance group, the North Star Strings, will explore similar themes in their selections with “Call of Heroes,” “Curse of the Rosin Eating Zombies from Outer Space,” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
“We get a really nice round program of some really dramatic music that is super fun for the kids to play,” said Stordalen, who has served as the director since 2015.
Created in 1964, MAYSO holds auditions for each nine-week session for young musicians across the region who may not have access to opportunities in their communities.
“In this time of tight budgets and everybody’s wondering where the money is going to come from, there are many schools that don’t have orchestra programs in our nine-county region,” said Stordalen. “Many kids are in charter schools or home schools and don’t have an orchestra program to play in.”
MAYSO offers its symphony orchestra program year-round, which includes strings, woodwinds, and brass instruments. The organization also offers lessons, wind ensembles and chamber groups.
Stordalen, who is also a low brass instructor at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, works alongside MAYSO Operations Director and Conductor Mark Wamma.
“We fill that niche and we offer some more orchestral playing that kids wouldn’t necessarily get alone in their high school program,” he added.
Seth Mathews, a junior at Blue Earth Area High School, has participated in MAYSO since the fall of 2021.
“I have always had a passion for music, but Mr. Stordalen convinced me to join because they didn’t have any basoonists; it’s kind of a rare instrument,” said Mathews.
In addition to MAYSO, Mathews performs in his school’s concert band, with an occasional stint in the orchestra. He has been the only bassoonist his school has had in the last 15 years.
“I started off with the oboe and switched to the bassoon; it’s kind of a big oboe,” said Mathews. “I was just drawn to the challenge of it.”
Leah Menzel, a junior at Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School in New Ulm who has been playing the string bass since she was seven years old, joined MAYSO when she was in sixth grade.
“The practices are just so much fun because I am playing in an orchestra group; my school doesn’t have that,” said Menzel. “I get to play with other string instruments.
I am the only string player from my school.”
Menzel said her time at MAYSO has been more beneficial than performing solo recitals because it taught her how to better read music and express her emotions. She also participates in her school’s symphonic and jazz bands, while also taking lessons at the New Ulm Suzuki School of Music. Menzel said she is always amazed by the musicality the group is able to achieve in just the two hours they meet each week.
“We aren’t together for very long, but our end result is beautiful,” she said.
The MAYSO summer session starts March 26 and will not require an audition, just a $25 registration fee. Stordalen said MAYSO features mentors and adult players who offer support to younger musicians to provide a more positive experience and to ensure success.
“They are all busy in their own lives and we come together for two magical hours every Sunday, and we get to make this wonderful music,” he said.
