When asked how long she’s been a writer, playwright Destyni Gessner pauses to reflect.
“I’ve kind of always been into writing,” 24-year-old Gessner says. “But it hasn’t been until recently that I finished anything. Like the play was one of two or three things that I actually finished and thought, ‘Yeah, this is good. Other people can look at this now.’”
That play, “Penemies,” was selected via blind submission for the annual Minnesota Shorts Play Festival, set for Sept. 7-8 at Lincoln Community Center in Mankato.
This is the festival’s 15th year. It features six 10-minute short plays and a series of four 1-minute plays directed, cast and produced by Merely Players Community Theater. In addition to Gessner’s piece, the festival also features another local writer, Tom Barna of Eagle Lake.
Gessner says she was 7 years old when it occurred to her that writing was something she could do for a living. At that point, she says, writing became her focus. She’s mainly pursued short stories and longer prose but has had a love for the writing in theater and film.
Having success with her first play submission, she says, has energized her.
“The fact that my play was chosen against so many others is truly surreal for me, but it’s also gratifying,” she says. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to happen but doubted ever would. It’s amazing to have my work acknowledged and considered good enough to perform. Since then, I’ve had a burst of inspiration like one I hadn’t experienced in years.”
Gessner resides in Eagle Lake and attended Mankato East High School. She’s working full time at Sam’s Club and attending MSU part time as a creative writing major.
“Penemies” is a comedic tale about one person who borrows a pen from another, then refuses to give it back. The borrower believes the pen has magical powers because the New Year’s resolutions she wrote down with it all came true and wants to keep exploiting its manifesting properties. The original owner wants it back for sentimental reasons. A verbal struggle ensues.
Gessner says that, when she submitted the manuscript, she was hoping for the best but didn’t really expect her play to be selected.
“I tried to be a realist. I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to submit it and then they’re gonna say ‘no,’ and then I’m going to deal with that. And then they just kept not saying no,” she says. “My mom was very excited. She actually bought a cake and got balloons and texted everybody we knew and said, ‘Come over, we’re having a party! Destyni has a thing published!’”
Her writing future, she says, will probably focus on her coursework. But she’ll keep dabbling in playwriting, she says.
“People liked it so much that they actually are going to (perform it). Maybe if I write other ones, they’ll perform that, too.”
If You Go What: Minnesota Shorts Play Festival When: 7 p.m. Sept. 7-8 (same show both nights) Where: Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St. Tickets: $10 in advance; $12 at the door Visit merelyplayers.org for ticket information.
