Beautiful weather this week. It's hard to believe it is December!
While we are chillin’ this winter, did you know so are many of our plants? Many plants actually have a required chilling period to produce properly the next year. Exact chill temps are different for plants such as apples and hydrangeas, and the number of chilling hours needed varies as well.
The chill-hour requirement for apple trees is generally between 800-1,000 hours at a temperature range of 45 degrees. Hours that occur over 45 degrees or under 32 do not count.
Peonies have a chill requirement of 500-1,000 hours between 32-40 degrees. This explains why peonies don’t do well in southern states. The chill-hour requirement is based on cumulative hours and they do not need to be consecutive. Hydrangeas need 6-8 weeks of chilling and they are ready to bloom again. Plant nursey people can then start bringing pots into the green house and start growing them on.
This also provides yet another reason to not just put any potted plant in the basement or garage. Plants that have a short chill period can also be the ones tricked into breaking dormancy too early after a streak of abnormally warm weather.
A plant can replace leaves that are killed by frost, but blooms are not replaced. Thankfully we have that great source of information called the plant tag or label. All of the chilling hour details have been sorted out for us. No worries!
Purchase plants for your own zone. Southern Minnesota is zone 4. When you order from catalogs or on-line, they will sell you what you order regardless of your zone so check the hardiness zone.
Siberian iris
Need low maintenance perennials? The Siberian iris is one of the most carefree, taller garden flowers. Given proper spacing, a 6-inch pot of these beauties can grow into a plant 1-2 feet across or larger in a couple of years.
"Sibs," as they are commonly called, bloom shortly after the tall bearded iris, extending that joyous iris season. Bloom period lasts about 1 month. Iris season kicks off with early blooming dwarf iris, then the intermediate iris, followed by the tall bearded iris and then the sibs. You could have iris blooming for 2-3 months.
Their color range is white, yellow, pink, blues and purples. Many of the flowers have two colors or blended colors. Pictured is a two-tone named Butter and Sugar. A popular dark purple is Caesars Brother.
Sibs have thin, but sturdy upright grassy foliage, adding that swish to the garden on breezy days. Unlike regular iris, they are seldom bothered by iris borer. Bonus: Even after it rains, these flowers hold up well.
Siberian stems cut for a bouquet will last in a vase one week or more, with the water changed daily. Clumps of sibs should be divided every 3-5 years. The more space they start with, the less frequently you have to divide. Keep in mind though, the longer you wait to divide, the harder it is to dig that plant up. If they are initially given a large space, you may never need to divide.
Older foliage can be sharp and give you paper cuts on occasion, so wear gloves when working with them. Siberian Iris will grow in full sun or ½ shade. They prefer a moist location and are perfect in a rain garden or where the rain puddles in your garden. Although they prefer moist locations, once the plants are established they are drought tolerant. The pictured plant gets an extra drink of water on my way by as it endures extra heat off the boulder behind it.
Siberian iris plants can be between 24-40 inches in height. Sibs have very few disease and insect issues. This carefree beauty is one of the toughest around and fully hardy plants for our region. But as my usual recommendation, apply winter mulch for the plants first winter. In the fall, cut back the dead tops once they are frosted back. And that’s it! Not all Siberian iris are hardy to zone 4, so check before purchasing.
The outdoor markets are done for this season at Best Buy. The remaining dates for the Mankato Farmer’s Market held at Drummer’s Garden Center are: Dec. 18, Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19. All dates are 10 a.m. – noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.