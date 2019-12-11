Scouting around my yard on one of these nicer days, it’s obvious the Golden Curls Willows have seen better days and it’s time to cut them down.
This smaller willow, Salix matsudana ‘Golden Curls,’ has a lifespan of about 20 years, and that’s about right. Curly Willow has an upright branching habit, and Golden Curls has a weeping habit.
Now, it could be categorized as a hazard tree. A hazard tree can be defined as one that is dead or it has rot, breakage or damage to the point that it should be cut down. Some signs can be obvious, others not so much.
Here are a few things to look for:
- Does your tree have large areas were bark has sloughed off? Sloughed bark can be caused from a lightning strike or possibly started with a frost crack.
- A frost crack can cause different levels of damage as the tree recovers and grows. If the bark significantly peels back, you may consider replacing it.
You should also base your decision on the tree’s importance in the landscape. Is it intended to be a prominent front yard tree or is it back of the border in a mixed grove of plants.
- Another hazard indicator is lots of mushrooms growing on the sides or near the bottom which could be a sign of interior rot. Do you see squirrels or wood ducks nesting in cavities of a tree? This would also indicate that some degree of rot has occurred to create a cavity.
A cavity can start from disease and rot, or from a broken limb, especially if water gets into the area. Although the habitat is nice for the critters, (one could argue) your safety is more important.
- Do woodpeckers spend a lot of time pecking at your trees? This would be an indicator that there are insects or larvae in the wood or under the bark layer. The birds are after the insects, which likely have already caused damage — perhaps unseen.
Insect damage can weaken a tree and the damage can lead to death or rot of a tree.
Tree maintenance
Wind storms can often cause branches to break off or crack. The term widow maker can also be associated with older trees. The term indicates that a tree or group of trees has branches that are ready to fall or perhaps have broken limbs only supported by other branches. When one of the branches breaks or is cut, several may come falling down.
When these conditions exist, it is time to call in a professional tree service. Many of them work year around if they can get to the trees through the snow. Winter is also a great time as the ground is frozen and a large truck may do less damage driving across your yard. I actually enjoy limbing up downed trees and have my own chainsaw. It is a medium-sized one that suits me just fine. Only one person should work on a tree at a time. Another person’s cuts can affect how a tree may shift or roll. When you are cutting with a chainsaw, you don’t want any unexpected movement.
Pushing a standing tree with a tractor or other equipment can be successful but also dangerous. Pushing can cause tension that could spring back unexpectedly. Branches and tree limbs are very heavy and can be dangerous if falling.
Not too late for projects
There are a few winter projects that can still be done, like cutting back your raspberries. I need some motivation (or volunteers) to get mine done! Fall raspberries need all of the canes pruned back and summer raspberries only need the cane that fruited cut back.
So how do you know which canes to cut back?
Look for the raspberry receptacles on the tips of the cane, and in my case also unpicked berries! It should be obvious if it had berries on it. If so, cut back. Canes will only produce fruit one time regardless of the type.
With the summer fruiting types, there will also be canes in the patch that did not produce, and they are your next year’s producers so let them be. If you remember to only cut the ones that fruited, you can’t go wrong.
Drummers Garden Center will again be hosting the Winter Farmers’ Markets. The dates are 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 21, Jan. 4 and 18 and Feb. from 10 a.m.- noon.
