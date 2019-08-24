Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.
46th annual Pioneer Power Show — 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur.
Chalkfest — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Consolidated Communications parking lot, 221 E. Hickory St.; SMILES Center for Independent Living event, featuring 3D chalk artists, face painting, balloon twisters, sidewalk safety and accessibility challenges, accessible community mandala.
Love in Mankato — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sibley Park, free barbecue meal, bounce house, face-painting, free clothing and school supplies.
Lifelight ONE Fest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sibley Park. Features worship, music; more info at lifelight.org or Jesus Food Facebook page.
Lance Cpl. Caleb Erickson Memorial events — group workout 8-9:15 a.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds; noon, ruck from Waseca American Legion to Woodville Cemetery, Waseca.
KIDZ BOP World Tour — 6 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheatre.
An Evening Look at the Carvings, Jeffers Petroglyphs — 5-7 p.m., $6-8, 27160 County Road 2, Comfrey
Event Horizon Variety Show with Esther Marcelal and Michelle Roche — 7 p.m., Waseca Art Center; for mature adults; no admission fee.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.
Free brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato.
Music
The Circle Inn — Joe Tougas
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Jazz10
Music in the Plaza — The Murphy Brothers Band
Nakato — City Mouse
Waseca American Legion — Pete Klug
Sunday
Hops for Heroes — noon-4 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato. Proceeds benefit Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans’ programs for homeless.
Lady Slipper Doll Show — 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Norwood Inn, 1111 Range St., North Mankato; $6 admission fee.
46th annual Pioneer Power Show — 34605 265th Ave., rural Le Sueur.
Bees and honey program by Crystal Bock — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 Nicollet County Road 21, New Ulm.
