Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.

46th annual Pioneer Power Show — 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur.

Chalkfest — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Consolidated Communications parking lot, 221 E. Hickory St.; SMILES Center for Independent Living event, featuring 3D chalk artists, face painting, balloon twisters, sidewalk safety and accessibility challenges, accessible community mandala.

Love in Mankato — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sibley Park, free barbecue meal, bounce house, face-painting, free clothing and school supplies.

Lifelight ONE Fest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sibley Park. Features worship, music; more info at lifelight.org or Jesus Food Facebook page.

Lance Cpl. Caleb Erickson Memorial events — group workout 8-9:15 a.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds; noon, ruck from Waseca American Legion to Woodville Cemetery, Waseca.

KIDZ BOP World Tour — 6 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheatre.

An Evening Look at the Carvings, Jeffers Petroglyphs — 5-7 p.m., $6-8, 27160 County Road 2, Comfrey

Event Horizon Variety Show with Esther Marcelal and Michelle Roche — 7 p.m., Waseca Art Center; for mature adults; no admission fee.

Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.

Free brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato.

Music

The Circle Inn — Joe Tougas

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Jazz10

Music in the Plaza — The Murphy Brothers Band

Nakato — City Mouse

Waseca American Legion — Pete Klug

Sunday

Hops for Heroes — noon-4 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato. Proceeds benefit Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans’ programs for homeless.

Lady Slipper Doll Show — 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Norwood Inn, 1111 Range St., North Mankato; $6 admission fee.

46th annual Pioneer Power Show — 34605 265th Ave., rural Le Sueur.

Bees and honey program by Crystal Bock — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 Nicollet County Road 21, New Ulm.

