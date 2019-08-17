Saturday
Hummingbird Hurrah — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Henderson; www.hendersonhummingbirdhurrah.com.
Community event: Touch-A-Truck — 9 a.m. to noon, Downtown Hy-Vee, 410 S. Riverfront Drive; trucks used by various services on display; no admission fee.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-noon, intersection of Mulberry Street and Highway 169, St. Peter.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Cirque Italia Water Circus shows — 1:30, 4:30, 7:30 p.m., River Hills Mall parking lot, 1850 Adams St.; tickets: $15 for child, $30 for adult.
Cribbage Tournament — 1 p.m., $5, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St., Mankato.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato; free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Le Sueur County Fair — Le Center.
Kernel Days — Wells; www.wellsareachamber.com/index.php/events/kernel-days.
Buttered Corn Days — Sleepy Eye; www.sleepyeyechamber.com.
Butterfield Steam and Gas Engine Show — Voss Park, 63583 360th St., Butterfield.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Space Force
JR’s Barn — Gary West
Morgan Creek Winery — Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Prairie Saloon & Grill — Trainwreck Band
Sunday
Fly-in/drive-in breakfast— 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mankato Regional Airport; www.642.eaachapter.org.
Celebration of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary — noon-7 p.m., The Grand Center, New Ulm; adult tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door; $5 tickets for children 12 and younger.
Cirque Italia Water Circus shows — 1:30, 4:30, River Hills Mall parking lot, 1850 Adams St.; tickets: $15 for child, $30 for adult.
Butterfield Steam and Gas Engine Show — Voss Park, 63583 360th St., Butterfield.
Le Sueur County Fair — Le Center.
Kernel Days — Wells; www.wellsareachamber.com/index.php/events/kernel-days.
Harkin Store program: “Old Games Day” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, New Ulm, free with admission, 507-934-2160.
