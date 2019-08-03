Saturday
Sibley County Fair — Arlington; www.sibleycountyfair.com/schedule.
RibFest — Vince Neil and Great White with The Murphy Brothers Band, The Blue Ringers and Rook. For more information, including ticket prices, go to: mankatoribfest.
Giant Celebration — Le Sueur. Visit lesueurchamber.org/events/giant-celebration for schedule.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble 1850 Adams St.; for ages 2-8.
Drum Corps & Arts Expo — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Floyd B. Johnson Field, St. Peter High School. Free admission; however, $10 donations for event button accepted.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato; free public tours.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-noon, parking lot near, Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
State Street Theater’s “Beauty and the Beast” — 7 p.m., 1 N. State St., New Ulm; $15 at the door; 359-9990.
Music in the Plaza: Colby Strata — 5:30-8:30 p.m., outside Mankato Place.
Music
Grand Kabaret — Doug Collins
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Andra Suchy and Steve Murray
Morgan Creek Winery — Jim McGuire Jazz
Westwood Marina — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Sunday
Sibley County Fair — Arlington; www.sibleycountyfair.com/schedule.
RibFest — Church of Cash with Switch Road Band; free admission
Giant Celebration Parade — 1 p.m., downtown Le Sueur.
Red Bull 34th Infantry Division Band concert — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; no admission fee.
40th annual West Newton Day — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 Nicollet County Road 21, rural New Ulm.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Steve Szydel
Westwood Bar and Grill, Kasota — Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
