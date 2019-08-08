Saturday
Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com.
Brown County Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com
Eggstravaganza — Gaylord;www.exploregaylord.org/event/eggstravaganza.
Breakfast on the Farm — 7-11:30 a.m., 62536 Lake View Road, Madison Lake.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato; free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Cone with a Cop — 2-4 p.m., Culver’s, North Mankato.
Social Justice Theatre production: ”Godspell” — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 501 S. Second St.
Minnesota Starwatch Party — 8:45-10 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; bring lawn chairs.
Music
Grand Kabaret — “It’s All About You New Ulm”
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Miller Denn and Ditch Creek Dixies
Music in the Plaza — Just Mirlyn
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Chris and Chris entertainment
Sunday
Brown County Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com
Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com
Eggstravaganza — Gaylord; www.exploregaylord.org/event/eggstravaganza
Old Game Day program — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 Nicollet County Road 21, rural New Ulm.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Brett Feist
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — Peter Klug
Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm — The Frye
