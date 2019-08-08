Saturday

Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com.

Brown County Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com

Eggstravaganza — Gaylord;www.exploregaylord.org/event/eggstravaganza.

Breakfast on the Farm — 7-11:30 a.m., 62536 Lake View Road, Madison Lake.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169.

Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.

Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato; free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.

Cone with a Cop — 2-4 p.m., Culver’s, North Mankato.

Social Justice Theatre production: ”Godspell” — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 501 S. Second St.

Minnesota Starwatch Party — 8:45-10 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; bring lawn chairs.

 

Music

Grand Kabaret — “It’s All About You New Ulm”

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Miller Denn and Ditch Creek Dixies

Music in the Plaza — Just Mirlyn

Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Chris and Chris entertainment

Sunday

Brown County Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com

Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com

Eggstravaganza — Gaylord; www.exploregaylord.org/event/eggstravaganza

Old Game Day program — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 Nicollet County Road 21, rural New Ulm.

Music

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Brett Feist

Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — Peter Klug

Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm — The Frye

Direct inquiries to the Currents Department,

The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002, or 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356. E-mail may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com or FAX to (507) 388-4355. All information is due by 12 p.m. every Monday

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags