Saturday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Music
Grand Kabaret — Acoustic guitarist Jeff Braegelmann
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Amy Manette Band
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Mankato Eagles Club — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., The Frye
Sunday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Music
Mully’s — Karaoke
