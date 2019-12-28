The Frye

The Frye perform Friday at The Wine Cafe.

Saturday

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.

Brewery tours — 3 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.

Music

Grand Kabaret — Acoustic guitarist Jeff Braegelmann

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Amy Manette Band

Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Mankato Eagles Club — Karaoke

Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., The Frye

Sunday

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Music

Mully’s — Karaoke

React to this story:

