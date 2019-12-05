Saturday
Bells on Belgrade — 2-6:30 p.m., lower North Mankato; activities include trolley rides, medallion hunt, reindeer games, make-and-take crafts and visits with Santa and 6:30 p.m. Winter Wonderland Parade.
Holiday Craft and Vendor Show — 9 a.m.– 4 p.m., Mankato National Guard Armory, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Christmas Hilltop Festival — 9 a.m.-noon, Hilltop United Methodist Church, 108 South Manitou Drive; candy and cookie sale, homemade crafts for sale with proceeds benefiting BackPack program
Christmas in Lake Crystal Holiday Craft and Gift Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lake Crystal Area Rec Center; silent auction, chili feed, photos with Santa, drop-in day care. lcarc.com/special-events
St. Clair Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Winter Festival — 10 a.m.-noon, 120 Church St.; holiday treats sale, silent auction, cupcake contest; luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with adults $7, students $5, kids age 4 and younger free
Christmas Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon Valleygreen Square Mall; crafts, choir singing carols
Christmas Bazaar — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, New Richland
Model Railroad Club open house — 1-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee; for more information, call 327-7744.
Le Sueur County American Cancer Society Relay for Life Team’s craft/bake sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Marysburg Church Hall, 27528 Patrick St., Madison Lake.
Mankato Ballet Company “The Nutcracker” — 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; adult tickets $20; children age 2 and older, $12; www.statestreetnewulm.org.
Minnesota State University Fall Dance Concert — 2 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets $10.
Christmas at Hubbard House — 3-7 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; $10 for adult admission; $5 for youths ages 5-17.
Live Nativity/benefit for food shelf — 5-9 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1114 W Traverse Road, St. Peter; cash and food donations collected during drive-through activity.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Bothy Folk Club presents songwriter-poet Mariénne Kreitlow with artist Kim Kotila — Emy Frentz, 523 S. Second St.; adult tickets $8, ages 16 and younger, $4.
Riverfront Performing Arts “A Northwoods Nutcracker” — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School; $12 for adult tickets, $8 for ages 8 and younger.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Music
Coffee Hag — Cole Allan album release
Grand Kabaret — Lost Walleye Orchestra
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Oleander Saloon — Karaoke
Red Rocks — Kind Country with Peter Kluge
WOW! Zone — 6 p.m., Amy Manette Band with guest singer Mary Guentzel
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause benefit for Mankato Area Youth Bowling — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Christmas at Hubbard House — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; $10 for adult admission; $5 for youths ages 5-17.
Good Thunder’s Holiday Spectacular — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Maple River West gymnasium.
Minnesota State University Student Dance Showcase —2 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts; $5
Minnesota State University Holiday Choral Concert — 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; $9 adult general admission; $7 for youths; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “The Snowman” — 4 p.m. Sunday, Performing Arts Center at St. Peter High School, 2121 Broadway Ave. Tickets $35-$5; kids free. mankatosymphony.org
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; 4:45 p.m. Diamond Dash 5K run for YMCA programs. www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Riverfront Performing Arts “A Northwoods Nutcracker” — 3 p.m., Mankato West High School; $12 for adult tickets, $8 for ages 8 and younger.
Music
Coffee Hag — Noon, Bruce Benarchuk
Mully’s — Karaoke
