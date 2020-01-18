SnowKato Days 2020 logo

Editor’s note: These events were scheduled before the winter storm’s arrival. You may want to check ahead before attending in case of cancellation.

Today

LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone. $5. For more information, call 720-1790.

SnoKato Days schedulevisitgreatermankato.com/snow-kato-days/schedule-events.

Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.

Makerspace classes — 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.

Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.

Open auditions for comedy “Over the River and Through the Woods” — 10 a.m. to noon, State Street Theater, New Ulm; State Street Theater Co., 1st North St.

Bothy Folk Club performance: Curtis and Loretta — 7 p.m., Emy Frentz Gallery, 523 S. Second S.; free-will donations accepted.

Music

Busters — Pete Klug

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Hootenanny Annies

Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Mankato Eagles Club — Karaoke

Mount Kato Lift Bar — Murphy Brothers

Nakato — Poor Lemuel

Pub 500 — The Whiskies

Rapid Rick’s Bar, Nicollet — Play On

Westwood Marine Bar and Grill — Another Time Around

Wine Cafe — Chris Bertrand

Wow! Zone — Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet

Sunday

Breakfast with a Cause benefit for St. Peter Area Robotics — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.

Deutscher Sprachklub (German Speaking Club) party — 1-3 p.m., Martin Luther College cafeteria annex room, New Ulm. For more information, call 354-4745.

Summit Avenue Music Series performance: “French Connection” — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ, Martin Luther College, New Ulm; general admission $15.

Makerspace classes — 3 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.

Music

Mully’s — Karaoke

Patrick’s, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Ben and Michelle

