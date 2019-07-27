Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169.
Blue Earth County Fair, Garden City — fair schedule at: blueearthcountyfair.org.
Blues on Belgrade, North Mankato, band schedule — noon, The Echos; 1:30 p.m. Miss Myra & The Moon Shiners; 3 p.m. Tas Cru; 5:30 p.m. City Mouse; 7:30 p.m. Rod Hamdallah; 9:30 p.m. The Ghost Town Blues Band.
Kolacky Days, Montgomery — festival schedule at: www.montgomerymn.org.
Paddlefish Days Parade, Madison Lake — 1 p.m.; festival schedule at: www.facebook.com/PaddlefishDays.
Historic Hubbard House hours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fee: adults, $7; youths 5-17, $3; free for BECHS members.
Raptor Center — 10 a.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Vietnam: The American Dilemma — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato.
”Grilling for Good” benefit for St. Peter Area Food Shelf — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., near Arrow Ace Hardware, Park Row and Highway 169 intersection; $10 meal donation.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato; free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Truman Days Parade — 5 p.m.; festival schedule at: trumanmn.us/truman-days.
State Street Theater presents: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; $15 at the door; 359-9990.
Music
Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery, Kasota — Courtney Yasmineh
Coffee Hag — Kaleb Braun Schulz Band w/ Chistof Rochel & The Wine Soaked Goliards
Grand Kabaret — Laura Karels, Dustin Voges and Vincenzio Donatelle
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Family Traditions
Music in the Plaza, outside Mankato Place — Barefoot Winos, 5:30 p.m.
Westwood Marina — JamBoyz
WOW! Zone — Special Delivery
Wine Cafe — The Hootenanny Annies
Sunday
Blue Earth County Fair — fair schedule at: blueearthcountyfair.org.
Makers Market — noon to 5 p.m., 1700 Third Ave.
Faribault County Fair, Blue Earth — fair schedule at: faribaultcountyfair.com.
Kolacky Days, Montgomery — festival schedule at: www.montgomerymn.org.
Paddlefish Days, Madison Lake — festival schedule at: www.facebook.com/PaddlefishDays.
Truman Days — festival schedule at: trumanmn.us/truman-days.
Historic Hubbard House hours — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fee: adults, $7; youths 5-17, $3; free for BECHS members.
“Christmas in July” program — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 Nicollet County Road 21, rural New Ulm.
State Street Theater presents: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm, $15 at the door.
Music
Coffee Hag — Mal Murphy
Hobbers Bar & Grill — Another Time Around
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Jim Lenway
The Landing, Madison Lake — The Murphy Brothers Band
Schell’s Brewery, New Ulm — Mark Braun and Kalem Braun Schulz (Old Guy and the Kid)
The Wine Cafe — Friend Dog and Bee Balm Fields
