Saturday
Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre Company musical “A Christmas Carol” — 1 p.m., Mankato East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road; adult tickets $4, ages 4-16 $2.
Frozen 2 Party — 10 a.m., Montgomery Public Library.
Family Storytime in Mandarin — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Dick Kimmel’s Talking Turkey Tunes Concert — 3-4 p.m., Ney Nature Center, Henderson; $10 admission fee for non-members; reserve tickets by calling 357-8580.
Live pro wrestling: MAW Ballroom Brawl — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $12 adult general admission.
St. Peter High School production “Beauty and the Beast” — 7:30 p.m., St. Peter High School; tickets available one hour before show: $12 adults; $2 students and staff; stpeter.epaytrak.com.
Jason Gray concert/gourmet dinner benefit for Five Sisters Project — 5:30 p.m., United South Central High School, Wells; $60; www.eventbrite.com/e/jason-gray-building-something-beautiful-dinner-and-concert-fundraiser-tickets-79929550437
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Shapiro & Smith Dance Co. Concert — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; tickets $10, $9 for ages 65 and older, children younger than 16 and groups of 15 or more; and $8 for MSU students; 389-6661.
Music
Circle Inn — The Murphy Brothers
Grand Kabaret — The Divers
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Oleander Saloon — Karaoke
Steel Wheel, Winnebago — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — Watermelon Slush
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause benefit for Options for Women — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Fair Trade Market — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St., Mankato; no admission fee.
MSU University Concert Wind Ensemble Concert — 3 p.m., Halling Recital Hall, Earley Center for Performing Arts; general admission $9.
Philharmonic Orchestra and Campus Band Fall Concert — 1:30 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
Hilltop Happenings variety show — 4 p.m., Hilltop Hall, Montgomery; donations accepted.
Wind Symphony Concert — 3 p.m., Martin Luther College, New Ulm; ticket information at: mlc-wels.edu/music.
St. Peter High School production “Beauty and the Beast” — 2 p.m., St. Peter High School; tickets available an hour before show: $12 adults; $2 students and staff; stpeter.epaytrak.com.
Music
Circle Inn — Joe Tougas
Mully’s — Karaoke
