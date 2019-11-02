Bethany Dobson Opus

The Dobson Opus 10 organ.

 File photo

Saturday

Dobson Opus 10 organ anniversary marathon recital — 10 a.m., Bethany Lutheran College; 3 p.m. hymn festival.

Holiday Fare annual arts, crafts and bake sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Treaty Site History Center, 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter; sponsor is Arts Center of Saint Peter.

Blue Earth County Historical Society’s open house — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., BECHS History Center, 424 Warren St.

2019 Gun/Knife Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mankato National Guard Armory, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Lutefisk/meatball dinner — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Scandia Lutheran Church, Norseland; adult tickets $18; children’s tickets (ages 6-12) $7.

Art of Meditation event — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road.

Minnesota Valley Chorus Sweet Adeline’s “Dis-’Chord’ Under the Big Top” — 3 p.m., Crossview Covenant Church, 2000 W. Howard Drive. Tickets $12 advance, $15 at door.

Book signing for author of “Minnesota’s Headline Murders,” Patrick Shannon — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brown County History Museum, 2 North Broadway, New Ulm.

Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.

Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato; free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.

MSU Performance Series: Davina and the Vagabonds — 7:30 p.m., Hooligan’s Neighborhood Pub; $12 in advance, $15 at door; mnsu.edu/musictickets.

Gustavus Adolphus College Symphony fall concert — 7:30 p.m., Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall; no admission fee.

Music

Circle Inn — Another Time Around

Grand Kabaret — Ace in the Hole

The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Rapid Rick’s, Nicollet — DJ, All Mixed Up

Wine Cafe — Jerome Beckley

Sunday

150th anniversary celebration — 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, St.

2019 Gun/Knife Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mankato National Guard Armory, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Clair.

Breakfast With a Cause benefiting Lake Crystal Rec Center — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.

Art of Meditation event — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road.

Music

Mully’s — Karaoke

Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002, or 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356.

E-mail may be sent to: currents@ mankatofreepress.com or FAX to (507) 388-4355. Information due Monday.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0