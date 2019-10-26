Saturday
Halloween Fun Run and Walk — 9:30 a.m. to noon, St. Peter High School, 2121 Broadway Ave., St. Peter; www.stpeterchamber.com/event/halloween-fun-run.
Tricks and Treats on Commerce Drive — 2-4 p.m.; black and orange balloons displayed at participating businesses.
Stand Down for Veterans — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mankato Civic Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; kid-friendly event; free services available to military veterans.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day disposal site — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St.
Halloween Scavenger Hunt — 10 a.m. to noon, Brown County Historical Society, 2 N. Broadway St., New Ulm; no admission fee charged during event; BCHS’ vintage Popcorn Wagon open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Chinese story time — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; reader will use Mandarin language.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Nicollet County Historical Society program: “A House in Mourning” — 6-8 p.m., E. St. Julien Cox House, 500 N. Washington Ave.; $5 admission fee for attendees who aren’t NCHS members.
Blue Earth County Historical Society’s 33rd annual Ghosts from the Past — 6-8 p.m., BECHS History Center, 424 Warren St., Mankato; ticket prices: $10/adults, $7/BECHS Members, $5/youths 5-17; to make reservations, call 345-5566.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
Fight Like a Girl Cancer Benefit for Cynthia Nasinec — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eagle Lake American Legion.
Pocahontas members’ 12th annual bake sale — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Red Men’s Club, 412 South Third St., St. Peter.
Makerspace Halloween Party — 4-10 p.m.; 1700 Third Ave.; register at: Mankatomakerspace.org.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
MSU Performance Series: Erik Koskinen and City Mouse — 7:30 p.m., Hooligan’s Neighborhood Pub, 1400 E. Madison Ave.; $12 in advance, $15 at door; mnsu.edu/musictickets.
”Rocky Horror Picture and Bat Out of Hell” sing-a-long — 8 p.m., Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter.
“Full Moon Manor” haunted house tour — 7-10 p.m., 21 S. Minnesota St., New Ulm; adult admission fee $10; For more information, go to: newulmnightmares.com
Sinister Forest — 6:30-10 p.m. Maplewood Park, Waseca; $10; not recommended for children: lostinthedarkwaseca.simdif.com.
Northern Frights — 7 p.m., Blue Earth County Fairgrounds, Garden City; northernfrightsmn.com.
Music
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — Jim McGuire Trio
The Grand Kabaret — Andrea Lyn and Justin Gehrke
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Whiskey and Wine
Wine Cafe — Minnesota Barking Ducks
Sunday
North Mankato Fire Department’s Dad’s Belgian Waffle Feed — 8 a.m. to noon, Fire Station 2, 1825 W. Howard Drive.
Booya (Belgian soup) supper — 4-7 p.m., Holy Family Parish Hall, Lake Crystal; $6 for adult tickets, discounted tickets for children and families.
Breakfast With a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for MS Society
Roast beef dinner — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Janesville United Methodist Church
Trick ‘R Treat With the Mavericks — 2-4 p.m.; Myers Field House, Minnesota State University.
Mankato Bridal Show — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mankato Civic Center; www.mankatobridalshow.com
Music
Lamplighter, New Ulm — (4-7 p.m.) Another Time Around
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — (4-7 p.m.) Pengra and Arsenault
