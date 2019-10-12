Saturday
School Sisters of Notre Dame craft fair — 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 170 Good Counsel Drive.
Eighth annual Maker Fair Minnesota — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, St. Peter.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-noon, parking lot near Mulberry St. and Highway 169.
Mankato Area Lions Diabetes Rally — 8:30 a.m.-noon, WOW! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
History Fest — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., McGowan Farm, 20002 Hawkeye Lane; historyfestmankato.com.
Ewenique Quilt Show — Noon to 5 p.m., Assembly of God Church, 722 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter; admission $6.
Halloween Party — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; call the Children’s Wing at 304 -4020 for more information.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Faculty recital by pianist Yumiko Oshima-Ryan — 1:30 p.m., Jussi Bjorling Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
Oktoberfest — New Ulm; www.newulm.com.
Indigenous People’s Day celebration screening of movie: “The Past is Alive Within Us” — 6 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society, Warren St.; no admission fee; however, seating is limited; to reserve, call 389-5230.
Northern Frights — 7 p.m., Blue Earth County Fairgrounds, Garden City; www.northernfrightsmn.com.
“Shadows at the Crossing: Spirits of Old Traverse des Sioux” performance — 7:30 p.m., Traverse des Sioux interpretive trail adjacent to the Treaty Site History Center; Tickets: $10 adults, $8 for youths age 8 and older.
Minnesota State University Department of Theatre & Dance production: “Arsenic and Old Lace” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Early Center for the Performing Arts;
https://carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts.
”Chisago: The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Mankato West High School, 1351 S. Riverfront Drive; $13, tickets at: merelyplayers.com.
”Deer Camp: The Musical” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; 1 N. State St., New Ulm; $15 at the door. Advance tickets $12.50 from New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and New Ulm Hy-Vee.
Haunted Library — 8-11 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Mankato Playhouse production: “Jesus Christ Superstar” — 6 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza; mankatoplayhouse.com. $45 for meal/show; $17 for show only.
Music
Coffee Hag — Kristen Carter
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — Jim McGuire Trio
Grand Kabaret , New Ulm — Ben Marti
Oleander — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Karaoke
The Loose Moose & Conference Center — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — D.J. Jamison
Sunday
Omelet breakfast fundraiser for veterans — 9 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post 37, 229 W. Nassau St., St. Peter.
Breakfast With a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for Chapter DA P.E.O.
Mankato Public Safety Fire Prevention Open House — Noon to 3 p.m., Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St.
Ewenique Quilt Show — Noon to 5 p.m., Assembly of God Church, 722 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter; admission $6.
”West Newton Post Office” program: — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 Nicollet County Road 21, rural New Ulm; program fee included in admission fee.
”Deer Camp: The Musical” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; 1 N. State St., New Ulm; $15 at the door. Advance tickets $12.50 from New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and New Ulm Hy-Vee.
Faculty recital by organist Chad Winterfelt — 3:30 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
MSU Performance Series: John Gorka — 7:30 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Avenue; $10 in advance, $12 at door; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Mankato Playhouse production: “Jesus Christ Superstar” — 12:30 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza; mankatoplayhouse.com. $45 for meal/show; $17 show only.
Minnesota State University Department of Theatre & Dance production: “Arsenic and Old Lace” — 2 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Early Center for the Performing Arts;
https://carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts.
Music
Coffee Hag — noon Chris Bertrand
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — Another Time Around
