Saturday
Popcorn Wagon Blast — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm; live music, children’s activities, no admission fee to museum.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-noon, parking lot near Mulberry St. and Highway 169.
Oktoberfest — 1 p.m., downtown St. Peter; stpeterchamber.com/event/oktoberfest.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Harvest Fest — 4:30-7:30 p.m., waterfalls side of Minneopa State Park.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Mick Sterling Presents Uncorked — 4 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery ‘s Event Center, 1179 East Pearl St., Kasota; no admission fee.
Mankato Playhouse production: “Jesus Christ Superstar” — 7:30 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza; mankatoplayhouse.com.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Disney’s Newsies” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Early Center for the Performing Arts; $22 with discounted prices for audience members age 15 and younger/65 and older; tickets may be ordered online at: MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Wine Cafe — Goal Area 51
Sunday
Running for Rescues — 8:30 a.m., Dakota Meadows Middle School; pet-friendly 5K fun run/walk benefiting Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society; register at: www.runningforrescues5k.com.
Minnesota River Valley Wind Ensemble — 3 p.m., MSU’s Halling Recital Hall, 320 Maywood Ave.; mnsu.edu/music/events.
Breakfast With a Cause fundraiser for Betsy Tacy Society — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Wedding Show — 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 N Franklin S.
Harkin Store program: “Sheep, Wool and Quilts” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, New Ulm, free with admission, 507934-2160.
One Bright Star memorial service for children — 1-3 p.m., Erlandson Park, 101 N. Belmont Drive.
Mankato Playhouse production: “Jesus Christ Superstar” — 2 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza; mankatoplayhouse.com.
