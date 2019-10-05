Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-noon, parking lot near Mulberry St. and Highway 169.
MSU Homecoming — 9-11 a.m. president’s pancake breakfast; noon parade; 2 p.m. football game; mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/Homecoming.
Deep Valley Book Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Loose Moose Saloon; no admission fee; deepvalleybookfestival.com.
Harvest Festival — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.
Southwest Minnesota Book and Art Festival — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Henderson Event Center; southmnbookfest.com.
Party on the Prairie fall festival — 2-7 p.m., Benson Park, North Mankato; facebook.com/NMPartyonthePrairie.
Tour of Manufacturing — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; self-guided tours at various businesses; look for yellow signs with tour logo or go to:
www.tourofmanufacturingmn.com/find-an-event.
24th annual National Solar Tour — various times depending on the house: nationalsolartour.org/map.
Tire, appliance and electronics collection (for residents of Nicollet, Sibley and Le Sueur counties only) — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 W. Union St., St. Peter; tinyurl.com/y46hhp4s.
Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota program; “Migrants in Our Midst” — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 170 Good Counsel Drive; $15 admission fee includes lunch.
Stompfest — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Morgan Creek Vineyard, rural Cambria.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Volunteer Day/family-friendly activities — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Ridgely State Park, rural Fairfax.
Oktoberfest — New Ulm; www.newulm.com.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra concert: “Celebrate Mankato: Past and Present” — 7:30 p.m., Mankato West High School Auditorium; ticket information at: mankatosymphony.org.
Bothy Folk Club presents: Ann and Charley Heymann — 7 p.m., Emy Frentz Arts Center, 523 S. Second St.; free-will donations accepted. For more information, call 217-0408.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Disney’s Newsies” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Early Center for the Performing Arts; $22 with discounted prices for audience members age 15 and younger/65 and older; tickets may be ordered online at: MSUTheatre.com.
Mankato Playhouse production: “Jesus Christ Superstar” — 7:30 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza; mankatoplayhouse.com. $45 for meal/show; $17 for show only.
Music
Circle Inn — The Murphy Brothers Band
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Machinery Hill
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon — Karaoke
Sunday
Ninth annual Mankato River Ramble — 8 a.m. check-in at Land of Memories Park, bikeriverramble.org.
Pork chop dinner/40th annual school fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3 miles east of Courtland.
Breakfast With a Cause fundraiser for Women Executives in Business — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Fire Prevention open house — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fire Station No. 2, 1825 W. Howard Drive, North Mankato.
Pancake breakfast — 8:30 a.m. to noon, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Sherman and Grant Street, North Mankato. Served by the North Mankato Knights of Columbus.
”Preparing for Winter” program: — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 Nicollet County Road 21, rural New Ulm; program fee included in admission fee.
Fifth annual Tutu Run — 11 a.m., Dance Express, 2105 North Broad Court, Mankato.
Promusica encore recital by Bethel Balge and Peter McGuire — 4 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive. Suggested $10 donation.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Disney’s Newsies” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Early Center for the Performing Arts; $22 with discounted prices for audience members age 15 and younger/65 and older; tickets may be ordered online at: MSUTheatre.com..
Mankato Playhouse production: “Jesus Christ Superstar” — 2 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza; mankatoplayhouse.com. $45 for meal/show; $17 for show only.
Shinedown concert with guests Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, and Savage After Midnight — 6:15 p.m., Mankato Civic Center. $59.50 general admission floor.
mankatociviccenter.com/events-and-tickets.
Music
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — (4-7 p.m.) The Provisional
