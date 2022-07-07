Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
North Mankato Fun Days — Schedule at www.facebook.com/NMFunDays and www.northmankatoactivities.com. 11 a.m. parade with Pile It On collection for ECHO Food Shelf.
Watona Park Blues Festival, Madelia — Billy and the Bangers kick off the blues showcase at 11:40 a.m. Other Park Days events: https://www.visitmadelia.com/event/46th-annual-park-days-celebration-july-8th-10th
Giant Days, Blue Earth — schedule at: https://blueearthchamber.com/index.php/giant-days-celebration.
Family History Day at the Blue Earth County Historical Society Museum — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission today.
Spinning wheel demonstration — 1-4 p.m., Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm. Featuring spinner JoAnn Huss. $3 admission; free for children ages 4 and younger.
Music
Javens Winery, rural Mankato — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Joe Tougas
Wine Cafe — 7-9 p.m., Kaleb Braun-Schulz and the Nightingale Band with Sister Gin
Sunday
North Mankato Fun Days schedule — schedule at www.facebook.com/NMFunDays and www.northmankatoactivities.com.
Park Days, Madelia — Schedule at: https://www.visitmadelia.com/event/46th-annual-park-days-celebration-july-8th-10th/
