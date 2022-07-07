Pile It on during parade

Pile It On volunteers collect cash and non-perishable items for the ECHO Food Shelf every year during the North Mankato Fun Days Parade. Here are the volunteers in 2021. This year's parade is 11 a.m. Saturday.

 Courtesy Pile It On

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

North Mankato Fun Days — Schedule at www.facebook.com/NMFunDays and www.northmankatoactivities.com. 11 a.m. parade with Pile It On collection for ECHO Food Shelf.

Watona Park Blues Festival, Madelia — Billy and the Bangers kick off the blues showcase at 11:40 a.m. Other Park Days events: https://www.visitmadelia.com/event/46th-annual-park-days-celebration-july-8th-10th

Giant Days, Blue Earth — schedule at: https://blueearthchamber.com/index.php/giant-days-celebration.

Family History Day at the Blue Earth County Historical Society Museum — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission today.

Spinning wheel demonstration — 1-4 p.m., Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm. Featuring spinner JoAnn Huss. $3 admission; free for children ages 4 and younger.

Music

Javens Winery, rural Mankato — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Joe Tougas

Wine Cafe — 7-9 p.m., Kaleb Braun-Schulz and the Nightingale Band with Sister Gin

Sunday

North Mankato Fun Days schedule — schedule at www.facebook.com/NMFunDays and www.northmankatoactivities.com.

Park Days, Madelia — Schedule at: https://www.visitmadelia.com/event/46th-annual-park-days-celebration-july-8th-10th/

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video