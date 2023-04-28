Pioneer Power Show 3 (web only)

The grill of a Oliver tractor displayed in 2019 at the Pioneer Power Show. The organization's 2023 swap meet continues through Sunday on the rural Le Sueur show grounds.

 File photo

Saturday

46th annual Pioneer Power Swap Meet — 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur; no entrance fee for spectators.

YWCA Girls on the Run Celebratory 5K — 10 a.m., Spring Lake Park; ywcamankato.org/girls-on-the-run-5k.

Walk to Defeat ALS — 10 a.m., begins near Spring Lake Park warming house; www.als.org/mn-nd-sd/events/walk-defeat-als-mankato.

Minnesota River Valley Master Gardeners’ “Spring Alive” programs — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pioneer Bank, 1450 Adams St.; free admission.

Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus’ annual show — 1 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive; $15, youth ticket discount available; singmankato.com.

MSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance spring dance concert — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, senior and youth ticket discounts available; for more information, call 389-6663.

MSU Performance Series event: “The Jimmys with Bad Liquor Management — 7 p.m., Hooligans Pub, Madison East Center; tickets: $20 at the door, $15 in advance.

Mankato Playhouse production: “Nunsense” — 7 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; Dinner theater or show only tickets, mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

Anchor Bar and Grill, Madison Lake — 7 p.m., Another Time Around

Sunday

46th annual Pioneer Power Swap Meet — 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur; no entrance fee for spectators.

MSU Student Dance Showcase — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $5; for more information, call 389-6663.

Mankato Playhouse production: “Nunsense” — 2 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; Dinner theater or show only tickets, mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.

MSU Dept. of Music and Entertainment Industries and Dept. of Theater and Dance’s revue: “An Afternoon at the Opera” — 3 p.m., E.J. Halling Recital Hall; general admission, $9, discount tickets available to youths; for more information, call 389-5549.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video