Saturday
46th annual Pioneer Power Swap Meet — 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur; no entrance fee for spectators.
YWCA Girls on the Run Celebratory 5K — 10 a.m., Spring Lake Park; ywcamankato.org/girls-on-the-run-5k.
Walk to Defeat ALS — 10 a.m., begins near Spring Lake Park warming house; www.als.org/mn-nd-sd/events/walk-defeat-als-mankato.
Minnesota River Valley Master Gardeners’ “Spring Alive” programs — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pioneer Bank, 1450 Adams St.; free admission.
Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus’ annual show — 1 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive; $15, youth ticket discount available; singmankato.com.
MSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance spring dance concert — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, senior and youth ticket discounts available; for more information, call 389-6663.
MSU Performance Series event: “The Jimmys with Bad Liquor Management — 7 p.m., Hooligans Pub, Madison East Center; tickets: $20 at the door, $15 in advance.
Mankato Playhouse production: “Nunsense” — 7 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; Dinner theater or show only tickets, mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Anchor Bar and Grill, Madison Lake — 7 p.m., Another Time Around
Sunday
46th annual Pioneer Power Swap Meet — 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur; no entrance fee for spectators.
MSU Student Dance Showcase — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $5; for more information, call 389-6663.
Mankato Playhouse production: “Nunsense” — 2 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; Dinner theater or show only tickets, mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.
MSU Dept. of Music and Entertainment Industries and Dept. of Theater and Dance’s revue: “An Afternoon at the Opera” — 3 p.m., E.J. Halling Recital Hall; general admission, $9, discount tickets available to youths; for more information, call 389-5549.
