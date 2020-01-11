Saturday
Cross-country ski run led by park naturalist — 10 a.m., Flandrau State Park; participants meet at beach house; call the park office at 233-9800 to reserve skis or for more information.
State Legislature forum — 10 a.m. to noon, Oakwood Methodist Church community room, New Ulm; hosted by New Ulm League of Women Voters.
LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Winter Fest — 5-8 p.m., Minneopa State Park Group Campground, near Highway 68, 5 miles west of Mankato.
Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; guest speaker Marty Seifert, author of “Sundown at Sunrise.” For more information, call 388-7139.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Craft Beer Expo — 3-6 p.m., Mankato Civic Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.
Makerspace classes — 10 a.m. 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Testicle Festival — 3 p.m, Rapid Rick’s Bar and Grill, Nicollet.
Brewery events — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Phil Thompson performance of Billy Joel and Elton John hits — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; State Street Theater Co., 1st North St.
Music
Buster’s — 1-3 p.m., Lonesome Ron
Lamplighter Lounge, New Ulm — Old School
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Trio Coffee, Wine and Ale, Waseca — Peter Klug
Wine Cafe — Silver Summer, Given Name, Goal Area 51
Wow! Zone — 6:30 p.m., JamBoyz
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause benefit for Bridges School — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Breakfast/fundraiser for Andreas Cancer Center — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mankato Eagles 269 Club, 708 N. Riverfront Drive. $9.
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council/McKnight Foundation Artist Grantee reception — 1-4 p.m., 200 State St., Waseca.
Makerspace classes — 3 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Music
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s, St. Peter — 4 p.m., The Langer’s Ball
