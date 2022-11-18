Saturday
Toys for Tots donation collection — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mills Fleet Farm, Mankato.
Fall vendor and craft fair — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mankato Eagles Club, 708 N. Riverfront Drive.
Informal gathering with North Mankato police officers: "Coffee With a Cop" — 10 a.m. to noon, Caribou Coffee, 1661 Commerce Drive.
Greater Mankato Area United Way Reading Festival — 9 a.m. to noon, Mankato Family YMCA Blue Gym; no admission fee.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; presenters: Martin Luther College professor Tingting Zhang and other members of area’s Chinese community; free admission.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., Wow! Zone; entry fee is $5. For more information, call Curt at 720-1790.
Dinner theater: “The Best of Hank and Rita: A Barroom Operetta” — Meal: 6:30 p.m.; show: 7:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $45: katoballroom.com/tickets.
Pat Donahue and Ron Arsenault acoustic concert — 7 p.m., Waseca Art Center; $10 for adults; $5 for youths.
Minnesota State University’s “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; tickets: $10; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
North Mankato American Legion — 7 p.m., JamBoyz
Sunday
Fair Trade bazaar — 9:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 110 N. Fourth St.
New Ulm Deutscher Sprachklub (German club) — 1 p.m., Martin Luther College cafeteria building. Participants should bring old tool or cooking instrument to discuss. Open to the public. For more information, call 766-5859 or (773)-791-9594.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.