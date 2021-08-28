Saturday
Pioneer Power Show — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 34605 265th Ave., rural Le Sueur; pioneerpowershow.com/show.html.
Sweats for Vets fundraiser for Minnesota Veterans Court — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking lot at 1861 Adams St.; $10 for All-Star Nutrition activities; $15 for boneless rib eating competition.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
American Indian Cultural Events Group’s youth-based activities — 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m., Wheeler Park; no registration.
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Old-fashioned medicine show — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., grounds of the Hubbard House, 606 S. Broad St.
New Ulm Popcorn Wagon — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 N. Broadway St., New Ulm.
Historic Kiesling House open house — 1-4 p.m., 220 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm; $3 admission fee.
KMSU Presents The Golden Hour: Nate Boots — 7-9 p.m., The Wine Cafe.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Rock of Ages
Sunday
Pioneer Power Show — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 34605 265th Ave., rural Le Sueur; pioneerpowershow.com/show.html.
American Indian Cultural Events Group’s youth-based activities — 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Wheeler Park; no registration.
Lady Slipper Doll Show — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Courtyard Mankato by Marriott; $6 admission with children younger than age 12 free; doll valuation $2 from 10-11 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Music
The Landing, Madison Lake — 3 p.m., Another Time Around
Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, rural Waseca— 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz.
