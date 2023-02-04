Saturday
Saturday Shenanigans — 9-11 a.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; Valentine-themed crafts for ages 1-5; free, registration not required.
St. Peter Winterfest schedule — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Snow Day in the Park, Veterans Park ice rinks; Super Snow Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Treaty Site History Center; noon, Polar Plunge, Johnson Hall, Nicollet County Fairgrounds; www.stpeterchamber.com.
Author visit: David LaRochelle — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Documentary film about Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1961 visit — 11 a.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center; no admission fee.
Repairs/skills cafè — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., sidetracked, 420 Park Lane; free event, open to public.
Candlelight hike — 5-8 p.m., Fort Ridgely State Park, rural Fairfax; trail starts near Chalet.
MSU Music and Entertainment Industries presents: City Mouse with Mary Jane Alm and Andrea Lyn — 7 p.m., Hooligans, 1400 Madison Ave.; tickets: $15 in advance; $20 at door; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Dancing With the Mankato Stars — 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; fundraiser for American Red Cross; www.dancingwiththemankatostars.com.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Scarlett Woods
Wine Cafe — 6 p.m., John Prine tribute: Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz, Ben Scruggs
