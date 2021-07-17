Saturday
Tator Days Parade — 1 p.m., Eagle Lake;
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Waseca County Free Fair — Waseca; facebook.com/WasecaCountyFreeFair.
Watonwan County Fair — St. James: www.watonwancountyfair.com.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; $5 entry fee. For information, call 720-1790.
Rockin’ on the Hill music festival gates open — 4:30 p.m., 145 Good Counsel Drive; facebook.com/rockinonthehill. $20 at the gate
Adult Spelling Bee — 7 p.m., Spring Lake Park Swim Facility; spectators welcome.
Music
Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Bad Liquor Management
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — Jim McGuire Trio
Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Bee Balm Fields, Just Mirlyn
Sunday
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Waseca County Free Fair — Waseca; facebook.com/WasecaCountyFreeFair.
Watonwan County Fair — St. James: www.watonwancountyfair.com.
Music
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Another Time Around
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.