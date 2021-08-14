Saturday
Brown County Free Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com.
Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com/fair/other-events.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Brown County Historical Society book sale — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm.
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Quilt expo — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School; hosted by Blue Earth Valley Quilters; $5 admission fee.
Protean Players production: “Into the Woods” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater; 1 N. State St., New Ulm; for ticket information, go to: statestreetnewulm.org.
KMSU Presents: The Golden Hour — 7-9 p.m., The Wine Cafe. Music by Intelligent Design, Rellium Prime and DJ Shoba. No cover charge.
Music
Indian Creek Winery, Janesville — 3:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Javens Family Vineyard, rural Mankato — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schultz
Sunday
AA 642 Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast — 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mankato Regional Airport; Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet begins playing, 9 a.m.
Brown County Free Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com.
Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com/fair/other-events.
Cone With A Cop — 2-4 p.m., Culver’s, 1680 Commerce Drive, North Mankato.
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Quilt expo — noon to 4 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School; hosted by Blue Earth Valley Quilters; $5 admission fee.
Protean Players production: “Into the Woods” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater; 1 N. State St., New Ulm; for ticket information, go to: statestreetnewulm.org.
Music
Westwood Marina — 4 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.