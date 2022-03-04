Saturday
Cabin Fever Virtual Edition of Deep Valley Book Festival — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; to register for free event, go to: www.deepvalleybookfestival.com.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Edible Book Festival — 1 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; for more information, call 345-5120.
Bock Fest — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., August Schell Brewing Company, New Ulm; for ages 21 and older, admission $10; schellsbrewery.com.
Jazz Jamboree concert — 7 p.m., in Bjorling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
Merely Players Community Theatre production: "Spider's Web" — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets available at the door and at: merelyplayers.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ace in the Hole
Sunday
Merely Players Community Theatre production: "Spider's Web" — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets available at the door and at: merelyplayers.com.
Mankato Ballet Company’s “Swan Lake” — 5 p.m., Mankato West High School; advance tickets, $15 for adults, $12 for ages 12 and younger; go to: mankatoballet.org.
