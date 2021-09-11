Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
9/11 ceremonies — 10 a.m., near Grace Street and Highway 169, downtown St. Peter; 9:45 a.m. Legion Park, Le Sueur.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “Symphony on the Prairie” — 6 p.m. , north side of Benson Park in North Mankato. Concert of patriotic music includes 9/11 tribute.
PrideFest schedule — 11 a.m. parade, Riverfront Drive, Mankato; festival 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Riverfront Park; www.scmnpride.org/pridefest.
Master Gardener program: “How to Plant Iris” — 9-11 a.m., Glenwood Garden, near Locust Street/Glenwood Avenue intersection, Mankato. Free irises for participants.
Human Foosball/United Way fundraiser — Noon to 5 p.m., 500 block South Front Street; mankatounitedway.org/human-foosball.
Puppy Palooza — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pet Expo, 1800 Adams St.; includes animal rescue groups, music, crafts.
Rock Bend Folk Festival, St. Peter — 11:40 a.m. to 10 p.m.; www.rockbend.org.
Hermannfest, New Ulm — 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Hermann Heights; business.newulm.com/events/details/hermannfest-40823.
Music
Circle Inn — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Sunday
Rock Bend Folk Festival, St. Peter — Noon to 6 p.m.; www.rockbend.org.
Pridefest — youth party, 3-5 p.m., WOW!Zone; www.scmnpride.org/pridefest.
Summerland Tour featuring Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank and Wheatus — 6 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheater. Tickets start at $29.50 plus applicable fees; www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com/events-and-tickets/events-calendar.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
JT & Associates: “The Wedding Rehearsal” concert — 6-9 p.m., Sibley Park pavilion; free admission.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
