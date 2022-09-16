Save the Kasota Prairie (web only)

The Kasota Prairie is open to the public daily for hiking and other outdoor activities. Save the Kasota Prairie volunteers are the hosts of an open house 8 a.m. to noon Saturday near the entry to the 300 acres of prairieland between St. Peter and Mankato.

Saturday

Save the Kasota Prairie open house — 8 a.m. to noon, between St. Peter and Mankato, access via Highway 22 and Third Avenue blacktop.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk, film and panel — fundraiser walk, 10 a.m., Sibley Park; film screening and panel discussion, 4:30 p.m., Mankato East High School.

Suicide awareness-prevention event — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German Park, New Ulm; Walk of Hope, 11:15 a.m.; browncoyellowribbon.com.

Walk to End ALS — 10 a.m., Spring Lake Park; North Mankato; www.als.org.

Bier on Belgrade — noon to 10 p.m., Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato; for ages 21 and older; businessonbelgrademn.com/events.

Bend of the River Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Minnesota State University; bendoftheriverfestival.com.

Book discussion of Community Read selection: "The Seed Keeper" — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society, 424 Warren St.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.

Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 1 and 7 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce; general admission $7 for weekend; no admission fee for children age 12 and younger and adults age 60 and older.

Layne Yost’s “Tribute to the Music of John Denver” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Co., 1 N. State St; $20; statestreetnewulm.org.

Music

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra

Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio

The WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., JamBoyz

Sunday

Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 1 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce;  general admission $7; no admission fee for children age 12 and younger and adults age 60 and older.

45th annual Auto Restorers Club show — 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, St. Peter; admission: $5, free for accompanied children younger than 12.

Music

Morson-Ario VFW — 2 p.m., Billy and the Bangers

