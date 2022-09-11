Over the past 26 years, Will Purvis’ life in public service has changed dramatically. From deputy sheriff to county commissioner, he’s served his community in many forms.
But one constant over that time has been his work volunteering as a firearms safety instructor at the Garden City Rod and Gun Club.
“Willie always goes the extra mile to try and help a kid out,” said Steve Krosch, president of the gun club. “I think he just enjoys seeing young people still interested in hunting and shooting, sporting clays and stuff like that.”
Members of the gun club demonstrated their respect for Purvis’ commitment by nominating him as the Department of Natural Resources 2021 firearms safety instructor of the year.
Purvis was one of eight nominees out of the state’s 4,000 volunteer instructors, and received the award last month.
But concerning the honor, Purvis stays humble, saying he believed the award belonged to all his colleagues at the club, who he said make the program possible and share his dedication for firearms safety.
Purvis has been around guns most of his life and still lives on the 50-acre farm in Vernon Center where he grew up. He said he spent most of his time outdoors as a child and learned to love hunting and other shooting sports.
But before Purvis was allowed to handle guns, his dad insisted he take a safety course, which he loved.
“My elementary school principal would teach us firearms when we got to be 12 years old, after school,” Purvis said. “He and my father were probably the two people that were influential in making me a safe gun handler.”
And when Purvis had children of his own, he wanted to make sure they appreciated gun safety the way he had.
“My daughter had taken firearm safety training in school, but that program had been discontinued by the time my son was old enough to take firearm safety,” Purvis said.
“I was looking for a class to get him into, and I just couldn’t find any. So I was speaking with a local game warden, explaining my situation, and he said, ‘You know, we have an instructor training class starting up. You should get involved.’
“So I took him at his word, and I attended his class and ultimately was able to teach my son firearm safety. I’ve been doing it ever since.”
And Purvis’ passion is infectious. Both of his children have become certified instructors, and he has been successful in recruiting and retaining many others.
“Many members of the gun club, I think it’s like 13 or 14, have become instructors,” gun club member Gary Hudson said.
“That’s not a usual thing, and I think that’s a credit to Will and his leadership. People want to work with him to support his efforts of making sure that especially youth and other members are safe in their handling of firearms.”
“He’s really just instilled such a strong sense of community and needing to give back,” Will Purvis’ daughter, Sara Rose, said. “We’re in a rural community, hunting and fishing is all a big part of what a lot of families do.”
Rose said Purvis’ approach to engaging students with the lesson content is telling funny stories with lessons young people will remember. And after his years in law enforcement, Purvis has plenty of stories to share.
“I make sure that I take one segment for every class and tell the kids about the importance of hearing protection when they’re enjoying the shooting sports,” Purvis said.
“I show them a package of the little 50-cent plugs that they can put in their ears and say, ‘If you don’t use these, you get to use these for $5,000 instead,’ and then pull one of my hearing aids out. I think that gets their attention.”
Despite the hearing aids, Purvis now has trouble hearing feedback from students in the classroom, leading him to take a backseat role in direct instruction. He said now he dedicates his time to more administrative duties, allowing the next generation of instructors like his children to take the lead with teaching.
“My daughter has brought us kicking and screaming into the new technology age,” Purvis said, laughing. “She’s been very valuable in developing different graphics and activities and stuff that none of us old guys know how to do.”
Still, Purvis has no plans of giving up his work with the program, saying he will help out at the gun club however he can, for as long as possible.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with kids,” Purvis said. “The young people are our future. You’ve probably heard some people say, ‘Oh, I’m so worried about the future.’ Well, through my involvement with the young people, I know the future is going to be just fine.”
