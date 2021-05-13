In conversations with her family back home in Gujarat, a state in India bordering Pakistan, Vishakha Mavani’s parents told her of an alarming increase of COVID-19 cases among their friends and neighbors.
“It’s really heartbreaking,” said the Mankato Clinic clinical data analyst. “I’ve had friends who have lost family members, I’ve had family members who’ve lost relatives among their immediate families.”
Her family lives in an apartment complex in Ahmedabad, a city of 8 million people.
“My dad got COVID awhile back,” she said. “Fortunately, it was a little before the surge, so he was able to get all the resources that he needed and is doing much better now. There’s hardly any family or friends’ family that I know of that hasn’t been affected by it on a very personal level.”
It wasn’t so long ago when India’s official tally of daily COVID-19 cases dipped below 10,000 on Feb. 8, leading to the loosening of restrictions, along with allowing large political rallies and religious gatherings.
But now, two months later, the country’s daily number of infections has grown to the hundreds of thousands each day. On May 11, an additional 348,421 people tested positive for the virus in this country of 1.37 billion people, with roughly 220,000 deaths reported in the past three months.
COVID infections have surged in India since March in a disastrous turn blamed on virus variants as well as the Indian government’s decision to allow large gatherings that likely played a big role in the growing number of cases.
“The Indian government made the decision to allow massive crowds to gather for a Hindu religious festival, like Kumbh Mela, and political rallies before the state election,” said Dr. Bithika Ray, an internal medicine specialist at Mankato Clinic who has family primarily living in Calcutta, on the opposite end of the country.
That surge has led to a shortage of not just hospital beds, but personal protective equipment, thermometers and life-saving oxygen concentrators, leaving doctors overwhelmed as hospitals struggle to meet the needs of patients as cases continue to rise.
“My sister got COVID, and she was suffering for 14 days,” Ray said. “After 10 days I was trying to send her to the hospital for admission and she didn’t get any bed. So, she came back home, and I treated her from here.”
Luckily, her oxygen saturation — the amount of oxygen in the blood — didn’t drop. But Ray said another uncle, who lives in the capital city of New Delhi, faced a significant drop in his oxygen saturation, but they were able to provide him with an oxygen concentrator, a device that can produce oxygen from the air.
“We kept him home another seven days, but then when saturation was going down more to 70-80%, I sent him to one hospital and luckily he has a bed,” she said.
Ray has been advising extended family members with COVID from afar, doing what she can to help. She checks in on their oxygen levels — measured using a hand-held pulse oximeter, a small device that measures oxygen in the blood that can be used at home. If those levels fall below 90%, she works with doctors in the area to get them the help they need.
Her consulting of family and friends has now extended to other people in need, who have symptoms but may not have access to a hospital bed. She and other doctors are partnering with a Calcutta-based non-governmental organization to compensate for the shortage of doctors, hospital beds and much needed medical supplies.
While she can’t prescribe medications from the U.S., she’s able to offer advice and monitor their symptoms from Mankato to determine how serious their condition is and to consult with doctors on the ground there.
“I am trying to tell everybody that if you see any kind of fever, cough or body ache, on that day, try to do the testing,” Ray said. “(On the) very first day I told them let me know, then we are starting vitamin D, zinc oxide and vitamin C as supportive treatment with symptomatic treatment. After 6-7 days, if they still do have symptoms, steroid is the mainstay of treatment.”
If symptoms persist or worsen, she works with doctors in India to prescribe a steroid to prevent damage to the lungs or other organs.
In some cases, the body will begin to attack its own cells and tissues instead of just the virus in what’s called a cytokine storm. Symptoms range from shortness of breath, a drop in oxygen levels and a very high fever.
“It’s not direct tele-medicine; tel-advise would be a better choice (of words),” Ray said. “In India, the ER is flooded, hospital is overloaded and doctors are overwhelmed. Hundreds of people are calling one doctor, so we can sense what their need is. Since we are here (in the U.S.), we cannot just call them, so we can talk to the doctor for what medicine they need and will write it down for them.”
In the past few weeks, hundreds of fundraising campaigns to help mitigate the COVID crisis in India have sprouted up around Minnesota and the rest of the country.
Mankato is no exception. When one of Ray’s colleagues from medical school, Dr. Sourav Sen, created a GoFundMe page in collaboration with World Health Education Network to raise money for medical supplies for India, Ray sent a letter to colleagues at Mankato Clinic asking for help. As of Wednesday, they’ve raised just over $33,000 of their $250,000 fundraising goal.
That money will be used to ship medical equipment such as pulse oximeters, oxygen concentrators, PPE and other medical and humanitarian supplies, like food for people living in the slums who have no financial safety net when they get sick.
“They are one of many that are trying to gather some money and donations to be able to provide assistance at the local level,” Mavani said. “Obviously, the government is not able to catch up with the demand that there is in multiple places, so there are a lot of nonprofit organizations that are trying to do the same, be it medical supplies or oxygen concentrators that can help people.”
Vaccinations are another concern. So far, only about 11.5% of India’s 1.37 billion people have been vaccinated.
Mavani hopes the U.S. and other nations that are ahead of the curve in supply will consider the needs of other countries like India and recognize that what happens in one part of the world is not isolated but interconnected as more contagious variants continue to spread.
“We in the U.S. are sitting in a position of privilege here to have so much vaccine availability,” Mavani said. “This is not a time to step back; this is a time to step up. India is having a shortage of vaccines right now, so anything and everything we can do to curb it is going to really help in the long run to end this pandemic.
“Anything we can do to get the supplies that are needed in India right now would be very much appreciated.”
