MANKATO — If you’ve been to the annual history festival at McGowan’s farm near Mankato in October, chances are you’ve seen the shoemaker, leather worker and historical reenactor Pegeen Rozeske giving demonstrations. The New Ulm-based artist makes her own shoes using traditional techniques dating back to the 1700s and showcases that process at festivals around the Midwest and beyond, travelling as far east as Massachusetts and as far west as Arizona.
“I see about 6,000 school children between the end of August and the end of October,” Rozeske said. “They come in and I give a demonstration. I’m sitting there making (shoes) the whole time and pass around shoes, tools and answer questions about how they’re made.”
Rozeske received a grant in October to gain visibility for her craft and to assist in teaching the art form to kids and adults at Mankato Makerspace. The $3,000 grant, awarded by Prairie Regional Arts Council in Waseca, is being used to purchase two stitching machines and other shoemaking supplies, along with a canopy and tables for festivals.
She found out she had been awarded the grant on Oct. 25, which also happens to be Saint Crispin’s Day.
“Saint Crispin is the patron saint of all shoemakers,” Rozeske said. “I like the serendipity of that.”
One of the stitching machines – a 1930’s era Sutton, is used specifically for sewing leather, the medium Rozeske uses to make her shoes and boots. The machine is already being used at Mankato Makerspace and she has another order in for a second curved-needle stitching machine.
Making a pair of shoes from scratch and without machinery takes Rozeske about 40 hours. She said the new machines will cut that length of time to about 16 hours.
Before she immersed herself in shoemaking and leather work, Rozeske was a civil engineer for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and she found that her engineering skills have transferred over to shoe design. As part of her demonstrations, she’s picked up some interesting historical facts along the way.
“We have sports heroes that sell tennis shoes; back then it was war heroes,” Rozeske said. “The Duke of Wellington beat Napoleon so he was the hero – instant stardom. The Wellington became our cavalry boots, went west and became our cowboy boots.”
Surprisingly, shoe styles popularized during the American Civil War aren’t that different than some of the modern leather shoe brands.
“The basic structure is the same, the difference would be durability and how it’s put together,” Rozeske said. “Modern ones are glued versus the civil war one, which was stitched on a machine powered by a big wheel, but it did the same chain stitch.”
Rozeske has been leading leather working classes at Mankato Makerspace for about a year, encouraging students to design whatever they are interested in, whether that’s a purse, a case or a basic design on a stamp-sized piece of leather. Her teaching model is based on the individual interests of students, and she guides them through the process.
On a recent Friday evening at Mankato Makerspace, which offers classes and opportunities for members to work on a gamut of mediums, from glass blowing to woodworking, Rozeske explained the leather engraving process to Makerspace board members. Using a collection of metal and plastic imprints of varying designs, she showed them how to carve into the leather.
“When the leather is wet, you press it down onto the leather and then you rub it and it leaves an impression,” she said. “Then you come back with a knife and follow the imprint and trace it onto the leather.”
Board members Cindy Bourne, Don Darling and Dustin Swiers listened as Rozeske gave instructions and then began to carve away. It’s one of seven classes taught here regular. Others range from ceramics, wood and metal working to jewelry and screen printing.
“Just watching, I’ve learned so much,” Darling said. “She has a great way of describing what she’s doing and why and how.”
The new machines mean Rozeske will not only be able to make shoes faster – many of her clients are historical reenactors themselves – but it also means she’ll be able to teach students how to make their own shoes from scratch.
“This is going to be made for producing shoes, but I will be using it for shoe making classes,” Rozeske said. “I’m going to teach you how to do that. It should be a four day, eight hour a day course.”
Bourne, a founding member who serves on the Mankato Makerspace board of directors, said Rozeske has attracted other locals who work with leather to the collective.
“We have loved having Pegeen in this space,” Bourne said. “She has brought such a different diversity that we haven’t had before. We have other people who are leather makers coming here because Pegeen is here.”
Rozeske plans to offer shoe making classes there in 2020.
